MLB draft awaits Spencer Schwellenbach, but first come his biggest moments as a Husker

“He’s been a treat,” Bolt said. “I cannot tell you how proud Husker fans would be to know that one of their best players and probably our best professional prospect is just so immersed in team play and Nebraska in general.”

Said Schwellenbach: “You’re on the same team — I care about you, you care about me. We’re all working for the same goals to win. Once you put that together, everything goes well and everyone wants to be there. That’s when winning start to happen.”

The Huskers’ ceiling is perhaps highest when No. 1 is on the mound. Schwellenbach is lethally efficient, needing just 124 pitches for his 10 innings this year. The right-hander required just 20 in two innings at Penn State last weekend, throwing 17 for strikes. The third-year college player didn’t pitch at NU until this year coming off an arm surgery.

Schwellenbach’s command in high school was legendary as he walked just 27 against 233 career strikeouts. His father taught him to despise free bases growing up, and he crafted a strike zone out of strings hanging from two volleyball poles to track balls and strikes.