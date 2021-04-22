MLB draft awaits Spencer Schwellenbach, but first come his biggest moments as a Husker

These guys have no idea what they’re talking about.
Spencer Schwellenbach used to hear that line all the time from Darin Erstad. In the days leading up to the 2018 MLB draft, the former Nebraska baseball coach couldn’t believe how many pro scouts underestimated the two-way prep prospect from Michigan.
Evaluators liked Schwellenbach as a pitcher but told him he wasn’t a good enough fielder. Schwellenbach had no interest in giving up the bat and glove as a teenager. As MLB teams got wind, he tumbled down draft boards until Cleveland took a flier in the 34th round.
But by the time the ninth round came and went, Schwellenbach was on the phone with Erstad. He wasn’t going pro — he'd be coming to Nebraska.
“Erstad told me, ‘In three years, I can’t wait for you to tell all those scouts they were wrong,’” Schwellenbach said. “When I heard him say that, I knew he was the type of person I wanted to play for. And Coach (Will) Bolt is just like that. He’s been pushing me to prove these people wrong my whole career here.”
These are Schwellenbach's final weeks in a Husker uniform. Bolt expects as much. Barring something unforeseen, NU’s brightest star does too — “My ultimate goal is to get drafted and go on with my career,” he said this week.
Scouts tell him he could go between rounds 3-5 in July, rarefied air that only two Nebraska players have reached in the last decade — Ryan Boldt (second round in 2016) and Cody Asche (fourth in 2011).
But much like NU coaches, pro teams have a tough time identifying where Schwellenbach has the most potential. As a hitter? He’s batting .323 with three homers, 21 RBIs and four steals through 24 games this spring. As a pitcher? His upper-90s fastball and electric slider have been good for 10 scoreless innings with no walks and 16 strikeouts.
“Everything’s kind of up in the air right now and a lot of scouts tell me they have no idea,” Schwellenbach said. “That’s a good problem to have for me. A lot of people who thought I couldn’t play shortstop at the next level have changed their minds.”
Schwellenbach delivers that last line with extra satisfaction because almost everyone has been slow to come around on his glove work. But there’s simply been no denying him in the heart of the defense. He’s played error-free at short and taken away hits with a highlight reel of cannon throws from deep in the hole and acrobatic snags in shallow center field.
As the draft approaches, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Schwellenbach continues to field questions about everything from his health history to his personal life to who he thinks is the toughest MLB hitter to pitch to right now. Bolt has answered more about the character of NU’s co-captain who has fully bought in as a “culture guy.” Schwellenbach has done anything for the good of the team, including sacrifice bunting and mentoring what has occasionally been an all-freshman infield around him.
“He’s been a treat,” Bolt said. “I cannot tell you how proud Husker fans would be to know that one of their best players and probably our best professional prospect is just so immersed in team play and Nebraska in general.”
Said Schwellenbach: “You’re on the same team — I care about you, you care about me. We’re all working for the same goals to win. Once you put that together, everything goes well and everyone wants to be there. That’s when winning start to happen.”
The Huskers’ ceiling is perhaps highest when No. 1 is on the mound. Schwellenbach is lethally efficient, needing just 124 pitches for his 10 innings this year. The right-hander required just 20 in two innings at Penn State last weekend, throwing 17 for strikes. The third-year college player didn’t pitch at NU until this year coming off an arm surgery.
Schwellenbach’s command in high school was legendary as he walked just 27 against 233 career strikeouts. His father taught him to despise free bases growing up, and he crafted a strike zone out of strings hanging from two volleyball poles to track balls and strikes.
The life on his pitches has been so tough for hitters that no one has homered off Schwellenbach since he was a 13-year-old little leaguer. He clearly recalls giving up a pair of long balls over the 300-foot fences on fastballs that year — one to a good friend and the other to the brother of his current girlfriend.
“Those I definitely will remember the rest of my life because they were against people close to me,” Schwellenbach said with a laugh. “They were using juiced bats at that age.”
MLB dreams tickled his imagination before that. He wanted to be Troy Tulowitzki and Derek Jeter. He met members of the Detroit Tigers in fifth grade at a Michigan pickle plant owned by his friend’s parents. Of course, he also grew to know Erstad.
A conversation he once had with another former Husker and major leaguer has stayed with him this spring as he balances pitching and hitting. Dan Johnson was an NU student assistant last year and one day asked Schwellenbach how he was feeling. Pretty crappy, Schwellenbach replied, his entire body felt sore.
You need to lie to yourself, Johnson replied. He rarely felt great physically during his 10-year MLB career. Remove the excuse.
“Trick your brain into feeling good,” Schwellenbach repeats. “It’s helped me out a lot. I was too focused on what was holding me back instead of what I can do to take it to the next level.”
Schwellenbach’s biggest Husker moments are likely still ahead. Bolt has hinted at the possibility of starting the righty in critical postseason games. Before that comes a loaded May schedule with a potential Big Ten title at stake.
All of it sounds good to the guy who has always just wanted to be in the middle of the action.
“Looking back at it,” Schwellenbach said, "I don’t know why I even bothered looking at going in the draft out of high school just because of how much fun that I’ve had here and how much better I’ve gotten through the development part of it. I don’t care how I do as long as the team wins.”