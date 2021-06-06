Nebraska avoids elimination, defeats NJIT at NCAA regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shay Schanaman didn’t consider Sunday afternoon among the best starts of his career. His breaking pitches weren’t especially sharp, and his command was only so-so.

But with Nebraska’s season on the line, its normal No. 3 starter did exactly what the Huskers needed to not only survive their first elimination game but save the bullpen for a few hours later in the program’s first regional final appearance in 14 years.

Schanaman provided precious rest for NU relievers with seven innings of four-hit baseball, and his offense clobbered NJIT’s depleted staff in an 18-4 victory at a steamy Baum-Walker Stadium. An eight-run fourth and six-run fifth left little drama inside Baum-Walker beyond watching storm clouds gather beyond right field.

“They weren’t as quick with the trigger to get me out of there and get to the ‘pen, so that was kind of nice,” Schanaman said. “But I’m happy about how it turned out, and I’m glad I was able to do my job.”

Nebraska (33-13) eliminates the fourth-seeded Highlanders and advances to an 8 p.m. final against No. 1 overall seed Arkansas, which topped the Huskers 5-1 a night earlier. Big Red must win and then do so again Monday to continue its season. It will be a daunting task — the Hogs (48-10) have lost consecutive games just once all spring.