Nebraska baseball adds juco catcher Nick Wimmers

In the span of about a month, Nick Wimmers has gone from junior-college backup to the latest Nebraska baseball commit.

The catcher at Eastern Oklahoma State College announced his decision Wednesday morning, making him the 16th known member of the Huskers’ 2021 class and first from the juco ranks.

In a bittersweet twist, an injury to the catcher in front of Wimmers thrust him into full-time duty earlier this spring to set the stage for his successful audition. His hitting has been solid — he’s batting .400 with a pair of homers and five doubles in 23 games this year. But Nebraska coaches told him what attracted them was his defense, especially how he handles a trio of draft prospects with mid-90s velocity in Christian McGowan (Texas Tech commit), Andrew Walling (Mississippi State) and David Sandlin (Oklahoma).

“I hate to say it, but (the injury) put me on display,” Wimmers said. “I was under a microscope. When he went down I had to take the reins and luckily I’ve been able to run with it. Next thing I knew, my baseball career changed a whole bunch.”