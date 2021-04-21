Nebraska baseball adds juco catcher Nick Wimmers

In the span of about a month, Nick Wimmers has gone from junior-college backup to the latest Nebraska baseball commit.
The catcher at Eastern Oklahoma State College announced his decision Wednesday morning, making him the 16th known member of the Huskers’ 2021 class and first from the juco ranks.
In a bittersweet twist, an injury to the catcher in front of Wimmers thrust him into full-time duty earlier this spring to set the stage for his successful audition. His hitting has been solid — he’s batting .400 with a pair of homers and five doubles in 23 games this year. But Nebraska coaches told him what attracted them was his defense, especially how he handles a trio of draft prospects with mid-90s velocity in Christian McGowan (Texas Tech commit), Andrew Walling (Mississippi State) and David Sandlin (Oklahoma).
“I hate to say it, but (the injury) put me on display,” Wimmers said. “I was under a microscope. When he went down I had to take the reins and luckily I’ve been able to run with it. Next thing I knew, my baseball career changed a whole bunch.”
Also putting in a good word for the backstop was former EOSC teammate and current Husker reliever Koty Frank. The pitcher gave his past and future catcher a virtual tour of Nebraska — a place Wimmers has yet to see in person — and helped him get to know the program.
The chance to join up with Frank again “definitely played a role,” Wimmers said. The native of Oregonia, Ohio, always imagined playing with a juco teammate at a larger school and relishing the journey together. Coach Will Bolt and his staff were also major reasons he chose NU over interest from fellow contenders Charleston and Campbell.
Wimmers (rhymes with “swimmers”) appeared in 11 games at Norfolk State in 2019 and later matriculated to Eastern Oklahoma for a chance at more playing time. The pandemic shut down the 2020 season and he’s taking advantage of the extra year now. He began the spring catching once or twice a week before his recruitment escalated recently.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Wimmers is the cousin of pitcher Alex Wimmers, who played for Ohio State in 2008-10 and was taken No. 21 overall by Minnesota in the 2010 draft. As a hitter, Nick Wimmers said his strength is working counts and finding a way to get on base.
“I just keep the line moving and be a tough out,” Wimmers said. “It’s been working, so I plan to stick with it.”
Nebraska has four catchers on its roster this spring. It will lose Luke Roskam while fourth-year player Gunner Hellstrom could also elect to move on. Junior starter Griffin Everitt and freshman Drew Wessel are other options. Like Wimmers, Everitt was also a junior-college addition.
