Nebraska baseball adds Lincoln East catcher/infielder Joey Senstock

Nebraska baseball didn’t have to look far for its first pledge of the 2025 class.

Lincoln East catcher/infielder Joey Senstock announced his intention to join the Huskers on social media Saturday. The 15-year-old right-hander impressed at recent showcase events and now has his college path set even before he sees a pitch of high-school baseball.

NU picked up a 2022 commit on Friday in junior-college pitcher Parker Thomas out of Southeast C.C. The program has eight 2023 pledges and one each for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 cycles.

Nebraska’s upcoming season begins Feb. 18 with a four-game series at Sam Houston.​

