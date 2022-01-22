 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska baseball adds Lincoln East catcher/infielder Joey Senstock
0 Comments
topical
BASEBALL

Nebraska baseball adds Lincoln East catcher/infielder Joey Senstock

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is Husker baseball's 2022 schedule.

Nebraska baseball didn’t have to look far for its first pledge of the 2025 class.

Lincoln East catcher/infielder Joey Senstock announced his intention to join the Huskers on social media Saturday. The 15-year-old right-hander impressed at recent showcase events and now has his college path set even before he sees a pitch of high-school baseball.

NU picked up a 2022 commit on Friday in junior-college pitcher Parker Thomas out of Southeast C.C. The program has eight 2023 pledges and one each for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 cycles.

Nebraska’s upcoming season begins Feb. 18 with a four-game series at Sam Houston.​

Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

evan.bland@owh.com,

402-444-1201,

twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert