Nebraska baseball adds Mason Ornelas after Texas A&M player purge

LINCOLN — Mason Ornelas’ old baseball coach at Texas A&M helped him develop a changeup he could throw for strikeouts. Ornelas’ new coach, he said, wanted him to leave.

So Ornelas, who last season struck out 42 batters in 37 innings for the Aggies, announced his transfer to Nebraska on Tuesday. NU coaches have told him he’ll be given the chance to start somewhere in the rotation — A&M used him as a middle reliever — and he has plenty of connections to the team and region.

His twin brother, Mitch, was a baseball manager for the Huskers last season and set to join NU’s social media creative team. Their parents, Vanessa and Michael, played basketball and baseball, respectively, at UNK. Mason’s former coach, Rob Childress, just joined the Huskers’ staff as a director of player development.

But Ornelas had no intention of transferring from A&M, especially since he plans on graduating next spring. New Aggies’ coach Jim Schlossnagle, who took over for Childress, effectively pushed Ornelas out, he said.