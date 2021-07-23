 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska baseball adds right-handed pitcher Dawson McCarville
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Nebraska baseball adds right-handed pitcher Dawson McCarville

Nebraska's Rob Childress talks about his return to Nebraska and how it compares

Nebraska welcomed its second transfer pitcher of the month this week in a well-traveled right-hander with one college season remaining.

Dawson McCarville announced his commitment to the Huskers late Thursday to become the 18th member of the incoming recruiting class. From Glendale, Arizona, he spent the last two seasons at Grand Canyon University and was a frequent starter this spring for a club that advanced to an NCAA regional.

McCarville played his first two seasons at Glendale Community College and was drafted in the 30th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates following the 2019 campaign. He moved to Grand Canyon from there, compiling a 3.78 ERA across 85⅔ innings while striking out 66 batters against 32 walks for the Western Athletic Conference school.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder also started in his team’s last regional game in June, giving up three earned runs and seven hits in 4⅓ frames against Oklahoma State.

Nebraska is replacing multiple pitchers this offseason, including starters Cade Povich and Chance Hroch and relievers Spencer Schwellenbach, Cam Wynne and Max Schreiber. Wynne — who this week signed with the Phillies — took a similar path as McCarville from juco to a Division I school before ending in Lincoln.

The Huskers added another right-hander earlier this month in Texas A&M transfer Mason Ornelas.​

evan.bland@owh.com,

402-444-1201,

twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee holds victory parade for NBA Champion Bucks

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert