Nebraska baseball adds right-handed pitcher Dawson McCarville

Nebraska welcomed its second transfer pitcher of the month this week in a well-traveled right-hander with one college season remaining.

Dawson McCarville announced his commitment to the Huskers late Thursday to become the 18th member of the incoming recruiting class. From Glendale, Arizona, he spent the last two seasons at Grand Canyon University and was a frequent starter this spring for a club that advanced to an NCAA regional.

McCarville played his first two seasons at Glendale Community College and was drafted in the 30th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates following the 2019 campaign. He moved to Grand Canyon from there, compiling a 3.78 ERA across 85⅔ innings while striking out 66 batters against 32 walks for the Western Athletic Conference school.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder also started in his team’s last regional game in June, giving up three earned runs and seven hits in 4⅓ frames against Oklahoma State.

Nebraska is replacing multiple pitchers this offseason, including starters Cade Povich and Chance Hroch and relievers Spencer Schwellenbach, Cam Wynne and Max Schreiber. Wynne — who this week signed with the Phillies — took a similar path as McCarville from juco to a Division I school before ending in Lincoln.