Nebraska baseball adds transfer in Oklahoma State outfielder Cayden Brumbaugh

This time around, Cayden Brumbaugh is choosing Nebraska.

The Huskers continued a busy baseball offseason Wednesday by adding the Oklahoma State utilityman who was in the transfer portal for less than a week. He still has three years of eligibility after appearing in 13 games (four starts) this spring for the Cowboys, who were the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA tournament but bowed out in the regional round.

It’s a moment of life coming full circle for Brumbaugh, a native of Edmond, Oklahoma, who took an official visit to NU’s campus late in 2019 after coach Will Bolt and his staff took over in Lincoln. The Huskers finished second in his recruitment – the speedy hitter committed to OSU soon after – but the impression lasted.

Big Red coaches reached out within five minutes of his name popping into the portal this time.

“That made me realize I need to go where I’m wanted,” Brumbaugh said. “They wanted me both times. Nebraska felt like home the first time and they reached out again.”

Brumbaugh can play all over the field but will come to Nebraska as a centerfielder – that’s the position he’ll play this summer with the Danville Otterbots in the Appalachian League. At the plate he’s a gaps hitter who can move runners and bunt and provide speed on the bases. He was 7 for 22 (.318) with OSU this spring, arriving as a top-250 shortstop prospect in the 2021 class according to Perfect Game.

Nebraska added another outfield transfer late last month in Kansas graduate Casey Burnham. The Huskers are up to 19 commits overall in the 2022 group including 10 junior-college players and seven high schoolers following a 23-30 campaign.

Brumbaugh said he considered staying with OSU even after entering the portal. He fielded multiple offers with an overriding goal of finding opportunity for more playing time.

“Once I talked to Nebraska and what they planned for me, I just couldn’t turn it down,” Brumbaugh said. “I just felt like I needed to be here.”​

