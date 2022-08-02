Nebraska baseball adds walk-on outfielder

Daniel Young may remember his 22nd birthday as the day that saved his baseball career.

That was Monday, when the outfielder from NJCAA Division III Tyler (Texas) Junior College committed to Nebraska. The opportunity came late in the process – he’ll report to Lincoln on Aug. 15 – and perhaps puts a wrap on Nebraska’s summer of frenzied roster movement.

“I was very, very nervous,” Young said. “I got the green light and was like, ‘Whew. Thank gosh. I have a home – and a good one too.’”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound walk-on from Madisonville, Texas, will arrive as a power/speed prospect after two seasons and 79 games at Tyler. He played a role in the program’s national title in 2021 and broke out last spring by hitting .272 with 12 home runs and 13 steals across 58 contests. Young is a left-handed bat, which Nebraska has been light on in recent years.

Young – who redshirted at Abilene Christian in 2020 and has two years of eligibility remaining – also dialogued with Rice and Sam Houston but had a personal connection with NU after growing up in the same baseball circles as Max Childress, the son of Huskers director of player development Rob Childress. He’s never been to campus but figured, at this late juncture, he’d might as well move in if he made the long drive north now. He wasn't sure what his next step would have been had Big Red not had roster room.

“The faith definitely comes from the coaching staff,” Young said. “I believe in them and what they can do.”

Young becomes the 10th incoming junior-college player for the Huskers, who also have six transfers and eight high-school prospects on the way including football scholarship player Hayden Moore, a linebacker who will also dabble as a right-handed pitcher.

The key, Young said, is for everyone to reach an understanding of their mission early on. He saw it happen at Tyler when players embraced their roles for the greater cause.