Nebraska baseball aims to shake off Huskers' slow start ahead of marquee TCU series

LINCOLN — The first signs of concern showed up on a cool Friday night in Texas and hung in the air all weekend like a lazy fly ball. This didn’t look like Nebraska baseball.

At least, not the Nebraska baseball that coaches and players had experienced during weeks of preseason workouts and occasional outdoor scrimmages. The defense — a top-25 asset last year and consistently steady behind the scenes — committed seven errors in four games at Sam Houston State and allowed nearly half as many unearned runs (eight) as it did all of 2021 (20).

Undesirable yet unavoidable numbers peppered other parts of the stat sheet too. The starting rotation ended the weekend with an earned-run average of 12.19, with no one getting an out past the fourth inning. A lineup that coaches liked and stuck with for much of the ramp-up to the season struck out 43 times against just 10 walks with no home runs.

“It was a bit surprising,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said.

“Just competing better, I think all four of the starters last week could do better in those situations,” added senior right-handed starting pitcher Dawson McCarville.

“Being the aggressor and ready to play, I don’t think we fully had that,” shortstop Brice Matthews said. “I think that will change this week.”

The Huskers agreed that excuses are almost immaterial with perhaps their marquee series of the season on deck against No. 17 TCU. There might have been some nerves while dropping three of their first four games. Opening-weekend inconsistencies are generally rougher for traveling northern teams. It’s also possible Sam Houston — which upset top five-ranked Oklahoma State on Tuesday — is quite good.

NU’s next opponent boasts a track record of being even better. The Horned Frogs have been perennial regional hosts in the last decade while reaching the College World Series in four consecutive summers (2014-17) along the way. The schools will meet on an appropriately grand stage — Globe Life Field, the $1.2 billion Major-League home of the Texas Rangers — as Big Red seeks to validate consensus national projections as an NCAA tournament lock.

This will be a different Nebraska group from opening weekend, Bolt said, even as many of the names remain the same. The Huskers will roll with their identical top three in the rotation in left-hander Kyle Perry on Friday night followed by righties Shay Schanaman and McCarville.

“I expect those guys to have a good bounceback,” Bolt said.

The lineup won’t see drastic changes either. Defense was the most disappointing part of the debut, Bolt said, after the infield showed no red flags previously. Offensively, freshman outfielder Luke Jessen began his collegiate career 7 for 11 (.636) and senior first baseman Colby Gomes started 6 of 14 (.429) after picking up a bat for the first time in years a few months ago. Others who produced last season and during practice will come around.

If everything comes together against TCU, NU can chalk up Sam Houston to growth pains. Nebraska is 8-11 against top-25 opposition the last three seasons including wins over No. 1 Arkansas (2021), No. 12 Arizona State (2020) and No. 3 Texas Tech (2019) during that span.

One bad series in February won’t wreck a season. And a good one can help make it.

“There’s a lot of young guys and I don’t think they’ve been punched in the mouth like that,” Gomes said. “But that’s one weekend and one weekend doesn’t define us. We’re eager, we’re ready, we’re hungry. So I think we’re excited to leave (Thursday) and get ready.”

