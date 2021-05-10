Nebraska baseball beats Rutgers in 13 innings to stay in thick of Big Ten race

The final out came at 3:04 p.m. eastern time, just 11 minutes ahead of a predetermined travel curfew, as Nebraska avoided what would have been just its fourth tie in the 21st century.

Schwelllenbach’s pitch economy (52) allowed him to go four scoreless innings. Tyler Martin fired a spotless 12th and freshman lefty Emmett Olson also tossed 2⅓ without allowing a run in what was a scheduled bullpen day. NU hurlers walked just three while striking out 12.

Nebraska’s offense was largely dormant after the first inning, recalling memories of Rutgers’ sweep in Lincoln the previous weekend when it rallied twice from early deficits. NU didn’t get a runner to third base until the 10th, when it squandered a Roskam leadoff double. He moved to third with one out but a strikeout and popup followed.

The Huskers nearly went ahead in the 12th when Hallmark opened with a two-bagger to right. He was there with two outs when Max Anderson singled up the middle on a ball that Welsh dove to glove at second base and threw home to get Hallmark trying to score.

Rutgers (17-17) used six pitchers in all. The hosts went 0-4 on their pod weekend after gaining national attention with series wins over Michigan and Nebraska the previous two weeks.