Nebraska baseball beats Rutgers in 13 innings to stay in thick of Big Ten race

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Four hours into the last game at the end of a long weekend on the East Coast, Nebraska found a way.
The Huskers survived an 11-inning scoreless drought. They shook off a bizarre seventh frame that included a rare obstruction call at first base and a missed third strike. They threw out the potential winning run at the plate on a perfect relay and worked through a jumbled scorecard.
In the end, Nebraska prevailed.
Griffin Everitt’s two-out RBI single in the top of the 13th broke a lengthy stalemate and pushed NU to a 7-6 victory over Rutgers in the waning minutes before a looming travel curfew would have forced a tie. Nine Husker pitchers had a hand in the outcome, which began with left-hander Kyle Perry making his first appearance of the season and ended four hours later as Koty Frank completed a 1-2-3 frame for his first career save.
“We were running out of options there, the lineup card looked pretty bare,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “That’s why we remind our guys that it usually takes everybody to win, especially on the last day of the series.”
Nebraska (23-11) completes a 3-1 pod weekend to stay a half-game back of first-place Indiana (23-10) in the Big Ten race with three weekends to go. Big Red will have a relatively short week to recover from the marathon affair, with ninth-place Northwestern set to be in Lincoln for three games beginning Friday.
The early moments of Nebraska’s eighth Monday game in the last decade had the look of a getaway-day slugfest. The Huskers — fresh off a 15-5 blowout of Rutgers Sunday afternoon — used seven hits to plate six runs in the first inning. Spencer Schwellenbach’s bloop RBI double, a Luke Roskam two-run homer and a Brice Matthews two-run double highlighted the rally that the Scarlet Knights helped along with two errors.
Perry then took the mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer. The third-year lefty from Millard South gave up a pair of runs on three hits in an opener role across 20 pitches.
The game settled down from there. Rutgers drew within 6-3 in the second on a Kevin Welsh homer to left field, and the score stuck there until a bottom of the seventh that featured multiple officiating twists including:
» An obstruction call at first base. Rutgers baserunner Josh Rodriguez appeared to be picked off on a snap throw from NU’s Everitt at catcher but umps ruled Roskam's foot blocked Rodriguez's hand from touching first base. Rodriguez was awarded second base, and Roskam was charged with an error.
» Umpires calling a strike on a Rutgers hitter for not getting out of the way of a pitch that didn’t hit him.
» Scarlet Knights hitter Richie Schiekofer being called out for using an illegal bat because it didn’t have a knob.
After all of it, freshman Ryan Lasko deposited a Jake Bunz offering over the wall in left for a game-tying three run shot one pitch after Bunz appeared to deliver strike three. Lasko had been just 2 for 21 against Nebraska this season before the long ball.
An exchange of missed opportunities and narrow escapes broke out from there. Schwellenbach took the mound in the eighth and worked around a leadoff double, then wriggled out of a bases-loaded spot in the ninth with a strikeout and lineout. Rutgers doubled and stole third base to begin the 11th before NU’s closer improbably survived by getting a shallow flyout, strikeout and popup.
A thrilling defensive play preserved the game in the 12th. With a man on first base and two outs, Welsh doubled to right-center field as Danny DiGeorgio sprinted home. But a perfect relay from Jaxon Hallmark to Schwellenbach — who had shifted to first base for the first time in his college career — to Everitt cut down the runner.
Nebraska carried the momentum to the 13th. Matthews singled and stole second, eventually coming in as Everitt deposited the first pitch he saw into right-center.
“Goodness gracious, so many weird things happened in that game,” Bolt said. “The number of game-saving plays on both sides, the number of loud outs with runners in scoring positions. … Finally got one to fall there.”
The final out came at 3:04 p.m. eastern time, just 11 minutes ahead of a predetermined travel curfew, as Nebraska avoided what would have been just its fourth tie in the 21st century.
Schwelllenbach’s pitch economy (52) allowed him to go four scoreless innings. Tyler Martin fired a spotless 12th and freshman lefty Emmett Olson also tossed 2⅓ without allowing a run in what was a scheduled bullpen day. NU hurlers walked just three while striking out 12.
Nebraska’s offense was largely dormant after the first inning, recalling memories of Rutgers’ sweep in Lincoln the previous weekend when it rallied twice from early deficits. NU didn’t get a runner to third base until the 10th, when it squandered a Roskam leadoff double. He moved to third with one out but a strikeout and popup followed.
The Huskers nearly went ahead in the 12th when Hallmark opened with a two-bagger to right. He was there with two outs when Max Anderson singled up the middle on a ball that Welsh dove to glove at second base and threw home to get Hallmark trying to score.
Rutgers (17-17) used six pitchers in all. The hosts went 0-4 on their pod weekend after gaining national attention with series wins over Michigan and Nebraska the previous two weeks.
Roskam led the NU offense, finishing 3 for 5 with two runs after driving in six against Rutgers on Sunday.