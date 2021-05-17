Nebraska baseball, Big Ten set for thrilling finish with five teams in contention for league title

Nebraska (25-11) leads the way with two weeks to go by a full game over Indiana (24-12), which is virtually tied with Michigan (25-13) after the Wolverines took two of three from the Hoosiers last weekend. Maryland (24-14) is two games behind the Huskers while Iowa (22-16) also remains on the fringe: four games out of first.

What makes the stretch run so compelling is the top four contenders all have critical series against each other remaining. The Huskers get Indiana for two this weekend in a pod along with a pair against Ohio State before hosting Michigan for three in the finale.

Michigan — which just re-entered many top 25 polls Monday — has three against both Maryland and Nebraska. Indiana will play a makeup game against Illinois on Tuesday before the NU/OSU pod and ends with Maryland.

“Every single one of our goals for this season are all still right there in front of us,” Indiana coach Jeff Mercer told local outlets Sunday. “We’ve got eight games left, and none of them are going to be easy.”

The Terps have been the league’s hottest team, winning 14 of 16 games since dropping a series to Nebraska in Lincoln in mid-April. With only series left with Michigan and Indiana, destiny is in their hands.