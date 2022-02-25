Nebraska baseball can't get a clutch hit in loss to No. 17 TCU

ARLINGTON, Texas — On a night when clutch hitting was as scarce as a Texas snow, the only big one cost Nebraska a chance to open the weekend with a top-25 victory.

Ace left-hander Kyle Perry looked the part for much of his 89-pitch outing and the bullpen piled up outs yet again. But the offense repeatedly whiffed — literally and metaphorically — in key spots while a bases-emptying double by TCU cleanup man David Bishop broke open a tight game in the fifth inning of a game the 17th-ranked Horned Frogs claimed 4-1 at Globe Life Field.

The three-game series resumes Saturday at 2 p.m.

“It’s hard to watch sometimes,” NU catcher Griffin Everitt said, holding a bag of ice on his left shoulder. “But I got confidence in this group that we’re going to get it together and we’re going to fix our approach.”

The Huskers (1-4) were far crisper than last weekend’s sloppy debut against Sam Houston, though the disappointing result stayed the same. Perry lived dangerously throughout, putting on the leadoff hitter four times in five tries. The senior lefty answered the call each time — including a pickoff at second base in the fourth — and struck out eight across 4 1/3 innings.

TCU (4-1) broke the stalemate in the third when Tommy Sacco hammered an 0-2 middle-in fastball just over the “372” sign in left field for a solo home run.

“It only bit me once,” said Perry, who bounced back well from his rocky four-out, five-run debut last week.

A bigger blow came in the fifth with 4,912 looking on inside the opulent home of MLB’s Texas Rangers. A walk and single chased Perry with one out and NU reliever Koty Frank quickly collected the second on a groundout. But after an intentional walk to red-hot slugger Brayden Taylor (.500 average) loaded the bases, Bishop unloaded them with a line-drive double over the head of Leighton Banjoff in right field.

While Frank retired nine of the final 11 Horned Frogs from there, the Nebraska offense couldn’t find its own breakthrough. A Colby Gomes single, Everitt plunking and Cam Chick RBI hit to open the seventh put the visitors on the board, but the bottom third of the order struck out to douse the rally. They loaded the bases in the eighth on another Gomes single and pair of walks but plated nothing following the lineup’s 11th of 13 total punchouts.

Nebraska also brought the tying run to the dish in the ninth following a hit batter and single before a groundout sealed the outcome.

NU put on the leadoff man six times in all but rarely did much with the opportunity. Double plays in the third and fourth stanzas kept TCU lefty starter Austin Krob (80 pitches) cruising through six shutout frames. The returning weekend starter struck out six and allowed just five baserunners.

There are no moral victories, Husker coach Will Bolt said, though he saw an improved mindset from the offense despite a frustratingly similar outcome. There is still a ways to go.

“The commitment level to the approach is not good enough,” Bolt said. “We’re getting some good pitches to hit within those counts, just not putting them in play or fouling them off. Then they can make their pitch.

“If you’re not on your approach, then you get put away. We gotta be much better offensively top to bottom having a great approach.”

What that looks like, Everitt said, is hitting the ball the opposite way and hammering fastballs. What it doesn’t look like is Friday, swinging early on pitches and chasing breaking stuff out of the strike zone. The bottom third of the lineup in particular finished 0 for 8 with two walks and fanned eight times.

The ability is there, the Huskers insisted. But it hasn’t been on display much yet during the young season.

“It’s a tough game, man; you just gotta keep showing up,” Bolt said. “... Let’s just keep taking baby steps here until we start really feeling better offensively. (Saturday) is a great day to come back out and even the series and just have a better offensive approach.”​

