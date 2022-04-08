Nebraska baseball can't get a clutch hit in loss to Rutgers

LINCOLN — Nebraska players gathered for a quiet team meeting in left field. The whoops and hollers from the first-base dugout across the Haymarket Park diamond carried off into the night.

The Huskers fell 7-5 to Rutgers on Friday in a game not as close as the final score indicated against a team winning the way NU did last year en route to a conference title. A veteran Scarlet Knights lineup scored six runs with two outs. Lights-out ace Jared Kollar rolled after wobbling early. The defense took away hits and made the consistent plays too.

“They’re a team that if you make a mistake out over the plate, they’re going to hurt you,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said.

NU hasn’t been that team most of the spring and wasn’t in this series opener, going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position before Griffin Everitt emptied the bases with a three-run double in the ninth inning. Bolt repeated a common phrase afterward that hitters aren’t sticking to their approach of hunting the fastball and covering the entire plate. Everitt said too often the Huskers are caught betwixt and between, at the plate without a defined game plan.

That was most evident right away as a golden opportunity turned into another what-if against one of the Big Ten’s ERA leaders. The righty Kollar — who had issued just five walks in 40 2/3 innings all season — walked four Huskers in a 40-pitch first frame. A wild pitch plated a run and tied the game 1-1 before his fourth free pass loaded the bases with one out.

But while Rutgers (23-6, 6-1) sent relievers jogging to the bullpen in right field to prepare for the worst, Nebraska couldn’t land the knockout blow against the ace grad transfer from Division II Seton Hill. A routine popup and groundout left the bases full and the frustration fresh.

“In the moment, you just gotta bounce back and keep going,” Everitt said. “But it definitely hurt to not be able to punch those runs in. We had a chance to throw a haymaker right there at the beginning of the game and we just weren’t able to get it done.”

Kollar rolled from there, retiring 13 straight into the fifth inning before a two-out Brice Matthews single to left ended the no-hit bid. Cam Chick tripled him home to trim the Husker deficit to 4-2.

The Rutgers starter improbably lasted six innings and 100 pitches overall, striking out five and allowing two hits. NU collected just six hits overall, softening the final margin late.

Three home runs sparked the first-place visitors, who extended their winning streak to eight. Two blasts came from outfielder Ryan Lasko, who gave his side a lead four pitches into the game when he muscled a ball into the jet stream howling out to right field. NU righty Shay Schanaman then settled in for a time against the Big Ten-leading offense — turning away seven in a row thanks to biting off-speed offerings — before a plunked batter came around on a pair of two-out singles and RBI from Nick Cimillo.

Cimillo, the league’s top hitter who arrived with a .423 average, mashed a hanging 82-mph breaker on a 2-1 pitch in the fifth for his eighth long ball of the year. The two-run shot reached the batter’s eye in straightaway center and pushed the advantage to 4-1.

A three-run sixth from the New Jersey-based team was all but “fuggedaboutit” for the series opener. A Chris Brito RBI double and Lasko two-run bomb to the same area in right provided the damage.

Nebraska (12-16, 4-3) continued its season-long trend of faltering in clutch spots. The Huskers put two runners on to begin the seventh and had runners at the corners with one out but followed with a strikeout and grounder to the pitcher. Everitt’s clutch double in the ninth proved too little too late as he was left stranded on a game-ending strikeout.

The Huskers will start sophomore left-hander Emmett Olson on Saturday after he made his first career start at Kansas State last month. NU is hoping for some length — in the neighborhood of three or four innings has been his high mark — for a bullpen that has been hammered by attrition. Weekend starter Kyle Perry is out for the year and high-leverage swingman Jake Bunz has also been out with an injury. The team’s best freshman pitcher this year, Jaxon Jelkin, is no longer part of the team. And the availability of recent weekend starter Koty Frank is “a little up in the air right now,” Bolt said, declining to specify if that is because of injury or other circumstances.

With Olson starting, Nebraska essentially has five other pitchers available who have seen regular action and own ERAs under 6.00.

But pitching wasn’t the lament on the eve of the football spring game. An offense mired in a slump continued to whiff in the moments of truth. It’s a passivity, Bolt said, the Huskers can’t afford.

Said Bolt: “We’re just not committed enough top to bottom.”​

