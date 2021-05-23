Nebraska baseball clinches Big Ten title, NCAA tournament bid

Sunday capped a remarkable 4-0 pod weekend in which the Huskers (29-11) beat Indiana twice and rallied from seven runs down to stun OSU Saturday afternoon. Everything had to fall perfectly for NU to celebrate a title in Bloomington — which wasn’t on anyone’s radar entering the weekend — and it did.

The result is a nationwide statement for where the program is under coach Will Bolt, in his second year leading his alma mater. Big Ten coaches didn’t put Nebraska among their top six teams in the preseason poll. Multiple national outlets tabbed the Huskers to finish eighth in the conference. NU prevailed with the benefit of just 12 home games ahead of next weekend’s finale against Michigan, which sits 3 ½ games back in a second-place tie with Maryland.

During his live BTN postgame interview, Bolt praised the fight and spirit of his players before they swarmed him with jumps and hollers of joy.

“As you can tell, they’re pretty excited,” Bolt said.

Nebraska is now assured of playing in a regional the first weekend in June for the fifth time in the last seven completed seasons.