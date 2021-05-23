Nebraska baseball clinches Big Ten title, NCAA tournament bid

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — The drama dried up early, but the adrenaline will last for a while. Nebraska is the ultimate baseball champion of the Big Ten.
The Huskers jumped ahead early and cruised to a 9-0 win over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. Coupled with Maryland’s win over Michigan an hour earlier, Nebraska clinched the outright title in the stretch run of an unprecedented 44-game league-only regular season. With it, the Huskers land the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament next month.
The game itself held none of the gravitas of the achievement. NU went ahead with a five-run first and five pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout. By the time Maryland took down Michigan, Big Red led 8-0 in the fifth.
But when Caleb Feekin tossed the game’s final pitch on a called strike three, the black-topped Huskers poured out of the dugout and dogpiled near the mound. In the program’s 90th season competing for a conference title, it claimed its seventh outright crown — eighth overall — in a marathon spring during which it will have faced every league team multiple times.
In a larger sense, the victory secured Nebraska’s second league title in a major men’s team sport — that is, outside of track and field — since joining the Big Ten a decade ago. The program also did it in 2017, with current fifth-year seniors Joe Acker, Luke Roskam and Mojo Hagge freshmen on that team.
Sunday capped a remarkable 4-0 pod weekend in which the Huskers (29-11) beat Indiana twice and rallied from seven runs down to stun OSU Saturday afternoon. Everything had to fall perfectly for NU to celebrate a title in Bloomington — which wasn’t on anyone’s radar entering the weekend — and it did.
The result is a nationwide statement for where the program is under coach Will Bolt, in his second year leading his alma mater. Big Ten coaches didn’t put Nebraska among their top six teams in the preseason poll. Multiple national outlets tabbed the Huskers to finish eighth in the conference. NU prevailed with the benefit of just 12 home games ahead of next weekend’s finale against Michigan, which sits 3 ½ games back in a second-place tie with Maryland.
During his live BTN postgame interview, Bolt praised the fight and spirit of his players before they swarmed him with jumps and hollers of joy.
“As you can tell, they’re pretty excited,” Bolt said.
Nebraska is now assured of playing in a regional the first weekend in June for the fifth time in the last seven completed seasons.
Max Anderson led the Huskers with a 3-for-4 effort Sunday while Jaxon Hallmark homered in a 2-for-4 day. NU broke it open in the first by batting around and getting run-scoring hits from Luke Roskam, Brice Matthews, Griffin Everitt and Hagge. A Gunner Hellstrom sac fly in the third along with a Hallmark blast and Anderson RBI hit in the fourth helped chase OSU starter Will Pfennig after four innings.
Kyle Perry began the game for Nebraska and went two scoreless frames. Max Schreiber (four), Tyler Martin (⅓ of an inning), Cam Wynne (1 ⅔) and Feekin (1) held down the Buckeyes throughout.
