Nebraska baseball closes out regular season by splitting a doubleheader with Michigan

Perhaps most notable was a possible preview of how NU could handle the third game of an NCAA regional next weekend. Perry — in his third start as an opener coming off Tommy John surgery — went a season-high three innings and 41 pitches, allowing just one walk. He gave way to the normal Sunday starter Schanaman, who scattered three singles in four stanzas while striking out five in his first relief appearance of the spring.

Schanaman, a former closer who had given up at least four earned runs in his last four starts, said he brought a “constant state of readiness” with him out of the bullpen.

“It’s a little different mindset,” Schanaman said. “You like to think it’s not, but it is. I’m just happy I was able to come out on attack, pound the zone and do it for my team and get the job done.”

NU got to left-hander Ben Dragani in the third when Hallmark sent a charge into a sleepy crowd and a 2-2 pitch with a blast over the left-field fence. The first five Huskers reached base in the fourth – via two walks and three singles – before Leighton Banjoff pushed the lead to 4-0 on a sacrifice fly to right.

The game stayed there until the ninth, when Anderson sent a ball way beyond the wall in left. The Millard West grad homered in his first and last at-bats of his first collegiate regular season.