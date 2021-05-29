Nebraska baseball closes out regular season by splitting a doubleheader with Michigan

LINCOLN — The morning began with news of a surprise doubleheader. Then normal pregame routines were replaced with the hugs and posed pictures that go along with honoring an accomplished senior class.
As usual, Nebraska shook off the circumstances and once again played like the best team in the Big Ten.
The Huskers claimed their ninth series in 10 tries this spring, falling to Michigan 2-0 early Saturday before capping the regular season with a 5-3 victory. Top 25-ranked Nebraska (31-12) now awaits its postseason destination, which will be announced Monday morning. The outright B1G champs finished the league-only schedule with a flourish, winning for the 10th time in 11 games.
“This team definitely has a real shot to go do something special,” senior outfielder Logan Foster said. “I’m just happy to be here to be along for the ride.”
A berm-packing crowd of 7,650 agreed, its mere presence a reminder of the excitement NU has attracted in recent weeks. The gathering was the 23rd-largest in the 20-year history of Haymarket Park — and the biggest since 2008 — as many adjusted to Sunday’s game being moved up because of a rainy forecast.
Fans found plenty to cheer for in the nightcap. Nebraska took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning as Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman combined to toss seven scoreless innings. The offense backed them with a Jaxon Hallmark solo homer in the third and a three-run fourth highlighted by RBI singles from Max Anderson and Foster. Anderson also went deep in the eighth.
Perhaps most notable was a possible preview of how NU could handle the third game of an NCAA regional next weekend. Perry — in his third start as an opener coming off Tommy John surgery — went a season-high three innings and 41 pitches, allowing just one walk. He gave way to the normal Sunday starter Schanaman, who scattered three singles in four stanzas while striking out five in his first relief appearance of the spring.
Schanaman, a former closer who had given up at least four earned runs in his last four starts, said he brought a “constant state of readiness” with him out of the bullpen.
“It’s a little different mindset,” Schanaman said. “You like to think it’s not, but it is. I’m just happy I was able to come out on attack, pound the zone and do it for my team and get the job done.”
NU got to left-hander Ben Dragani in the third when Hallmark sent a charge into a sleepy crowd and a 2-2 pitch with a blast over the left-field fence. The first five Huskers reached base in the fourth – via two walks and three singles – before Leighton Banjoff pushed the lead to 4-0 on a sacrifice fly to right.
The game stayed there until the ninth, when Anderson sent a ball way beyond the wall in left. The Millard West grad homered in his first and last at-bats of his first collegiate regular season.
Michigan (27-17) rarely upped the drama. The Big Ten’s No. 2 scoring offense managed just a walk against Perry and didn’t record its first hit until leadoff man Clark Elliott sent a liner just over the glove of shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach with two outs in the sixth. The visitors brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh when it loaded the bases on a plunked batter and two hits but Schanaman got No. 8 hitter Danny Zimmerman looking at strike three.
Nebraska freshman Emmett Olson worked the next 1 2/3 innings, allowing three runs with two outs in the ninth including a Jimmy Obertop two-run homer. Schwellenbach picked up a strikeout to end the game.
NU pitchers combined to walk one and strike out 12 batters.
“I think we’re hitting our stride at the perfect time right now,” Perry said. “I’m pretty excited for what’s to come.”
The Wolverines a few hours earlier halted Nebraska’s nine-game win streak with their own dominant pitching performance. Right-hander Cameron Weston held the Huskers to five baserunners across seven shutout innings and his offense plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings for the difference.
Michigan — a 2019 College World Series finalist — has likely done enough as the Big Ten’s third-place team to earn an at-large bid Monday. It would have had to sweat out selection Monday even more had it been swept, though it still dropped its third series of the year.
Big Red starter Chance Hroch held his own in a quality start coming off a complete-game masterpiece last weekend. After allowing just a double through three innings, he walked a pair to begin the fourth. A passed ball and RBI groundout by Griffin Mazur created the first run.
Michigan added another in the fifth when Elliott singled, went to second on a wild pitch and came across on a Tito Flores knock to left.
Tyler Martin, Cam Wynne and Koty Frank combined to toss three scoreless frames to finish out the contest.
But Weston — who entered with the Big Ten’s second-best earned-run average at 2.64 — held down the hosts from the start. NU mounted a threat in the second stanza with singles by Luke Roskam and Brice Matthews before Cam Chick lined a ball to the shortstop for a double play. It didn’t get another baserunner until Mojo Hagge led off the sixth with a single.
An Anderson double and Matthews walk in the seventh with two outs also amounted to nothing on the scoreboard. UM’s bullpen logged the final two innings without incident.
Facing a steady diet of high-caliber pitchers and lineups down the stretch, NU coach Will Bolt said the Huskers are more than broken in for postseason competition.
“The last two weekends have prepared us as well as you possibly can be prepared for a regional,” Bolt said. “The arms that we’ve seen over and over and over again, the high intensity — something riding on every pitch — and the way our team responded ... we’re prepared for it.”
NU pitchers combined to walk one and strike out 12 batters.