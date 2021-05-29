Nebraska baseball closes out regular season with win over Michigan

LINCOLN — Nebraska took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning and claimed its final series of the regular season with a 5-3 win over Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
In a possible preview of how the Huskers could handle the third game of an NCAA regional next weekend, Kyle Perry went three scoreless frames as the opener before giving way to the regular Sunday starter Schanaman, who was spotless for four innings. The offense backed them with a Jaxon Hallmark solo homer in the third inning and a three-run fourth highlighted by RBI singles from Max Anderson and Logan Foster. Anderson also went deep in the ninth.
Top 25-ranked Nebraska (31-12) now awaits its postseason destination, which will be announced Monday morning. The outright Big Ten champs finished the league-only schedule with a flourish, prevailing for the 10th time in 11 games and taking its ninth series in 10 tries.
Hours after falling to the Wolverines 2-0, NU got to left-hander Ben Dragani in the third when Hallmark sent a charge into a sleepy crowd and a 2-2 pitch with a blast over the left-field fence. The first five Huskers reached base in the fourth — via two walks and three singles — before Leighton Banjoff pushed the lead to 4-0 on a sacrifice fly to right.
The game stayed there until the ninth, when Anderson went deep to left. The Millard West grad homered in his first and last at-bats of his first college regular season.
Michigan (27-17) rarely upped the drama. It managed just a walk against Perry and didn’t record its first hit until leadoff man Clark Elliott sent a liner just over the glove of shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach with two outs in the sixth. The visitors brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh when it loaded the bases on a plunked batter and two hits but Schanaman got No. 8 hitter Danny Zimmerman looking at strike three.
Olson worked the next 1 2/3 innings, allowing three runs with two outs in the ninth including a Jimmy Obertop two-run homer. Schwellenbach got a swinging strikeout to end the game.
NU pitchers combined to walk one and strike out 12 batters.