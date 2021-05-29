Nebraska baseball closes out regular season with win over Michigan

LINCOLN — Nebraska took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning and claimed its final series of the regular season with a 5-3 win over Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

In a possible preview of how the Huskers could handle the third game of an NCAA regional next weekend, Kyle Perry went three scoreless frames as the opener before giving way to the regular Sunday starter Schanaman, who was spotless for four innings. The offense backed them with a Jaxon Hallmark solo homer in the third inning and a three-run fourth highlighted by RBI singles from Max Anderson and Logan Foster. Anderson also went deep in the ninth.

Top 25-ranked Nebraska (31-12) now awaits its postseason destination, which will be announced Monday morning. The outright Big Ten champs finished the league-only schedule with a flourish, prevailing for the 10th time in 11 games and taking its ninth series in 10 tries.

Hours after falling to the Wolverines 2-0, NU got to left-hander Ben Dragani in the third when Hallmark sent a charge into a sleepy crowd and a 2-2 pitch with a blast over the left-field fence. The first five Huskers reached base in the fourth — via two walks and three singles — before Leighton Banjoff pushed the lead to 4-0 on a sacrifice fly to right.