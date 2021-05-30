Nebraska baseball collects big haul of Big Ten honors, including 3 of the 4 major awards

The Michigan native is the first Husker to be named a conference player of the year since Alex Gordon in 2005 and is likely to be a high draft pick in July.

“What an honor,” the team co-captain posted on social media. “Thank you to all my boys and coaches!!”

Anderson batted .337 while beginning every game this spring. He blasted seven home runs — including long balls in his first and last at-bats of the regular season — with 32 RBIs while consistently making plays at third base.

Bolt, a former Nebraska player and assistant, guided NU to perhaps its most impressive regular season since it hosted a regional in 2008. The team avoided losing skids and repeatedly strung together wins. A don’t-care philosophy filtered down through the roster as the team overcame various circumstances like being the only league team not to host a pod in its home city and playing just 15 home games overall.

Since the Big Ten became a 13-school baseball league when Maryland and Rutgers joined for the 2015 season, Nebraska had celebrated just three first-team honorees before Sunday in Scott Schreiber (twice) and Jake Meyers. NU last had one in 2017.