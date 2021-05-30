Nebraska baseball collects big haul of Big Ten honors, including 3 of the 4 major awards

Nebraska collected a major haul of Big Ten baseball honors Sunday, befitting of a conference champion in a lengthy league-only season.
Huskers earned three of the B1G’s four major awards as voted on by league coaches. Spencer Schwellenbach was named Player of the Year, Max Anderson landed Freshman of the Year and Will Bolt took Coach of the Year in his second season in Lincoln.
Five Nebraska players in all were All-Big Ten choices. Four were on the first team: infielder/catcher Luke Roskam, outfielder Jaxon Hallmark, left-handed starting pitcher Cade Povich and Schwellenbach. Anderson — a Millard West grad — garnered a second-team nod.
Anderson and second baseman Brice Matthews also are part of the league’s All-Freshman Team.
NU earned the accolades throughout an all-league spring in which it went 31-12 and clinched the title with a weekend to spare. It won its 10th series in 11 tries by downing Michigan to end Saturday. The team will learn its NCAA regional destination Monday morning before embarking on a postseason run next weekend.
Schwellenbach has been a true do-everything player while starting every game this season. In addition to committing just three errors all year at shortstop — making hard plays look routine with quick feet and a rifle for an arm — the third-year Husker hit .289 with six homers and a team-high 35 RBIs to go with nine steals. He also pitched for the first time in college, allowing just two runs in 25 ⅓ innings with 29 strikeouts, six walks and nine saves as the lights-out closer.
The Michigan native is the first Husker to be named a conference player of the year since Alex Gordon in 2005 and is likely to be a high draft pick in July.
“What an honor,” the team co-captain posted on social media. “Thank you to all my boys and coaches!!”
What an honor. Thank you to all my boys and coaches!! #GBR https://t.co/VwFz6WTEJj— Spencer Schwellenbach (@spencerschwell) May 30, 2021
Anderson batted .337 while beginning every game this spring. He blasted seven home runs — including long balls in his first and last at-bats of the regular season — with 32 RBIs while consistently making plays at third base.
Bolt, a former Nebraska player and assistant, guided NU to perhaps its most impressive regular season since it hosted a regional in 2008. The team avoided losing skids and repeatedly strung together wins. A don’t-care philosophy filtered down through the roster as the team overcame various circumstances like being the only league team not to host a pod in its home city and playing just 15 home games overall.
Since the Big Ten became a 13-school baseball league when Maryland and Rutgers joined for the 2015 season, Nebraska had celebrated just three first-team honorees before Sunday in Scott Schreiber (twice) and Jake Meyers. NU last had one in 2017.
Its four first-team members are the most since NU joined the league a decade ago. Roskam, Hallmark and Schwellenbach were staples atop a lineup that led the league in scoring, while Povich settled in as a reliable Friday ace and became the first Nebraska full-time starting pitcher to end with more strikeouts (79) than innings (73 ⅓).
Iowa left-hander Trenton Wallace earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Year after finishing as the earned-run average leader (2.34) along with 106 strikeouts in 73 innings.
402-444-1201,