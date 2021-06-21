Nebraska baseball commit Mikey Pauley gets Kansas State offer — at QB

LINCOLN — Mikey Pauley has been committed to play for Nebraska's baseball team for almost one year.

Now the 6-foot-4 200-pounder from Overland Park (Kansas) Blue Valley Northwest High School has a scholarship offer from Kansas State — for football.

The Wildcats offered Pauley on Monday evening after he worked out for the K-State staff. KSU's top quarterback target, Richard Torres, became NU's QB commit last week. Torres visited Nebraska around the time Pauley came in, he said, for an individual workout for the Husker football coaching staff.

"They were pretty interested in me," said Pauley, who's thrown for 3,230 yards, 31 touchdowns and 27 interceptions over the last two seasons. "I had a pretty good camp."

But he hasn't heard from NU since Torres' commit.

"I definitely not expecting anything but, if they do, that'd be more of a plus," Pauley said of NU's football coaches showing more interest. "But I'm not expecting much."

Pauley, who plays first base and catcher, is bullish on Husker baseball and coach Will Bolt. He said NU's run to a regional final game against No. 1 Arkansas is "the beginning" of something special.