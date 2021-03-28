Nebraska baseball completes four-game series sweep of Minnesota behind Shay Schanaman's pitching

Bolt said Schanaman felt the “urgency” to perform well — not just for his own role but for the team at the end of a long weekend. It was a trying week for the former closer who worked all offseason for a rotation spot, including throwing a no-hitter last summer for the Hastings Sodbusters of the Expedition League.

“I’m not surprised at all that he went out and did what he did,” Bolt said. “There really wasn’t anything going on other than him just having a good look on his face the whole day.”

NU’s lineup provided plenty of support again. It scored in the first inning for a fourth straight game against Minnesota (3-12) when Joe Acker walked, took second on a Jaxon Hallmark single, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and came in on a Cam Chick groundout.

Like the pair of errors that set up Nebraska’s big inning to rally for a 6-4 win Saturday, another miscue Sunday paved the way for a decisive four-run Husker fourth. A catcher’s interference call put Acker on base instead of grounding out to second. With two outs later in the frame, Chick swatted an RBI single to left and Roskam later plated two with a crisp hit to center field. Mojo Hagge took a bases-loaded pitch off his foot to force home another and put NU ahead 5-0.