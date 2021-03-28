Nebraska baseball completes four-game series sweep of Minnesota

LINCOLN — The best outing of Shay Schanaman’s brief career as a starter and another pounding of Minnesota’s league-worst pitching staff added up to a 10-2 Nebraska win Sunday as the Huskers completed a four-game series sweep at Haymarket Park.

The Huskers (11-4) ran their winning streak to six in no-doubt fashion behind the right arm of Schanaman, who allowed an infield single to begin the game before retiring 22 of the next 23 batters he faced. The junior and Grand Island native — making his fourth start after transitioning from a relief role in the offseason — posted career bests in innings (7 1/3) and strikeouts (10) while taking a shutout into the eighth.

Offense was no issue once again for the hosts, who scored in the first inning for a fourth straight game against Minnesota (3-12). Joe Acker walked, took second on a Jaxon Hallmark single, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and came in on a Cam Chick groundout.