Nebraska baseball completes four-game series sweep of Minnesota

LINCOLN — The best outing of Shay Schanaman’s brief career as a starter and another pounding of Minnesota’s league-worst pitching staff added up to a 10-2 Nebraska win Sunday as the Huskers completed a four-game series sweep at Haymarket Park.
The Huskers (11-4) ran their winning streak to six in no-doubt fashion behind the right arm of Schanaman, who allowed an infield single to begin the game before retiring 22 of the next 23 batters he faced. The junior and Grand Island native — making his fourth start after transitioning from a relief role in the offseason — posted career bests in innings (7 1/3) and strikeouts (10) while taking a shutout into the eighth.
Offense was no issue once again for the hosts, who scored in the first inning for a fourth straight game against Minnesota (3-12). Joe Acker walked, took second on a Jaxon Hallmark single, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and came in on a Cam Chick groundout.
Like the pair of errors that set up Nebraska’s big inning to rally for a 6-4 win Saturday, another miscue Sunday paved the way for a decisive four-run Husker fourth. A catcher’s interference call put Acker on base instead of grounding out to second. With two outs later in the frame, Chick swatted an RBI single to left and Luke Roskam later plated two with a crisp hit to center field. Mojo Hagge took a bases-loaded pitch off his foot to force home another and put NU ahead 5-0.
Minnesota right-hander Trent Schoeberl didn’t return for a fourth inning. Senior reliever Joshua Culliver — a Creighton Prep grad — retired 10 straight before a Griffin Everitt double and dropped liner to left field extended the NU lead to 6-0 in the sixth. The hosts continued to punish the Gopher bullpen in the seventh with a pair of bases-loaded walks to Hagge and Everitt before Acker took a plunking to force in another run. Roskam added another RBI hit in the eighth.
But the story was Schanaman, who inspired throughout after consecutive shaky outings as the Sunday starter. When the wipeout slider wasn’t getting swings and misses, it induced weak contact including six groundouts and six flyouts. The ballpark radar gun read 104 mph on one of his eight-inning offerings — clearly a mistake, but perhaps a glimpse at the challenge Minnesota hitters faced throughout the bright afternoon against his lively offerings.
For a time, the starter threatened to throw the first individual NU one-hitter since Michael Mariot in 2010. But Minnesota broke through in the eighth with a one-out single and double, and the bullpen eventually let in both runs. Schanaman walked one and gave up just the three hits across 83 pitches before two relievers finished the game.
Nebraska is off to its best 15-game start to a season since 2008. Its 11-4 start also matches the 2019 club for best recent beginning to league play. The team travels to Illinois next weekend for a three-game series.
