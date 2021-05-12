Nebraska baseball confident Northwestern series will happen after Wildcats' COVID pause

There will be baseball at Haymarket Park this weekend.

Nebraska coach Will Bolt said Wednesday morning he is “very” confident Northwestern will be in town for the scheduled three-game series beginning Friday evening. The Wildcats have been on a pause the last two weekends with COVID issues, meaning the series opener will be their first competitive action in 18 days. Nebraska, meanwhile, faces its shortest turnaround this season after outlasting Rutgers 7-6 in 13 innings Monday.

“I think they get on a bus (Thursday) morning to come play,” Bolt said. “I’ve talked to their coach this week, Coach (Spencer) Allen. Unless something happens between today and (Thursday), that’s the plan.”

The Huskers (23-11) are a half game behind first-place Indiana. Northwestern (12-16) sits in ninth in the Big Ten standings.

“You can look at it one of two ways,” Bolt said. “They may be rusty for having not played in a couple weeks, but also at the same time, everybody’s pretty fresh too.”​

