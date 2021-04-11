Nebraska baseball cruises to victory over Maryland after controversy in 7th inning, ejection

LINCOLN — One of Shay Schanaman’s most dominant college starts ended in controversy and an ejection as Nebraska nonetheless topped Maryland 14-3 in a charged rubber match Sunday.

The Huskers appeared on their way to a relaxing finale after holding a 7-1 lead into the seventh. Schanaman — a junior right-hander and former reliever making his sixth NU start — had retired 18 of the first 20 hitters he faced while mixing in a career-high 11 strikeouts.

But the Terps led off the seventh with a single and Schanaman hit the next three batters after that. The last — the seventh plunked Maryland hitter of the series and a pitch that catcher Griffin Everitt caught — incensed Nebraska coach Will Bolt, who appeared to argue that hitters had been repeatedly leaning into balls. A heated argument with the home-plate umpire ended with the second-year coach slamming his clipboard into the dugout and becoming the first Husker coach to be ejected since Darin Erstad was tossed against Kansas State in 2014.

The final plunked Terp forced in a run to cut the Husker lead to 7-2. Left-hander Jake Bunz relieved Schanaman to allow just an RBI groundout from there. Maryland brought the tying run to the plate with two outs but stranded everyone as leadoff hitter Chris Alleyne grounded out to first base.