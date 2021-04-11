Nebraska baseball cruises to victory over Maryland after controversy in 7th inning, ejection

LINCOLN — One of Shay Schanaman’s most dominant college starts ended in controversy and an ejection as Nebraska nonetheless topped Maryland 14-3 in a charged rubber match Sunday.
The Huskers appeared on their way to a relaxing finale after holding a 7-1 lead into the seventh. Schanaman — a junior right-hander and former reliever making his sixth NU start — had retired 18 of the first 20 hitters he faced while mixing in a career-high 11 strikeouts.
But the Terps led off the seventh with a single and Schanaman hit the next three batters after that. The last — the seventh plunked Maryland hitter of the series and a pitch that catcher Griffin Everitt caught — incensed Nebraska coach Will Bolt, who appeared to argue that hitters had been repeatedly leaning into balls. A heated argument with the home-plate umpire ended with the second-year coach slamming his clipboard into the dugout and becoming the first Husker coach to be ejected since Darin Erstad was tossed against Kansas State in 2014.
The final plunked Terp forced in a run to cut the Husker lead to 7-2. Left-hander Jake Bunz relieved Schanaman to allow just an RBI groundout from there. Maryland brought the tying run to the plate with two outs but stranded everyone as leadoff hitter Chris Alleyne grounded out to first base.
Nebraska chased Maryland right-handed starter Jason Savacool after 1 ⅔ innings thanks to a five-run, seven-hit second frame. RBI knocks came from Luke Roskam, Brice Matthews, Griffin Everitt and Joe Acker in the uprising against the two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Acker and Jaxon Hallmark added run-scoring singles in the fourth as NU extended to 7-1.
Spencer Schwellenbach’s RBI triple in the eighth ensured every member of the starting lineup would end with a hit. That began a seven-run frame that included consecutive wild pitches that plated runs and a Matthews grand slam to left as an exclamation point. The outpouring marked the eighth time this spring NU reached double-digit runs.
Schanaman cruised most of the way on the mound against the Big Ten’s second-best scoring offense. He hit a batter in the second inning and allowed a two-out solo shot to Alleyne in the third. Otherwise he induced four groundouts and three fly-ball outs in addition to the 11 punchouts before the eventful seventh.
Bunz and Caleb Feekin finished out the game with three scoreless stanzas as the Huskers (15-6) guaranteed they would remain atop the league standings this week by winning for the 10th time in their last 12 games. They return to action next weekend for three at Penn State.
