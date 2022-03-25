Nebraska baseball defeats Michigan in the Huskers' Big Ten opener

LINCOLN — Nebraska saved its best for the Big Ten opener.

On a Friday night under the lights and on a Big Ten Network stage, the Huskers responded. To their worst home loss in 30 years just five days earlier. To four consecutive Michigan home runs. To doubts that they could contend for another conference crown.

NU topped the Wolverines 13-9 in a bounceback effort that left players grinning and coach Will Bolt beaming afterward. It countered the home-run derby from the top of the fifth inning with a season-high six runs in the bottom half and added four more in the sixth to win the first of three rounds between the league’s top two preseason favorites.

“There wasn’t a second in my mind I didn’t think we were going to win that game,” said redshirt freshman outfielder Garrett Anglim, who drove in six runs. “It just came down to passing the torch on to the next guy.”

The Husker offense — whose 5.1 runs per game coming in ranked just 234th nationally — chased Michigan ace left-hander Connor O’Halloran after four-plus frames and wore down a parade of the Wolverines’ best relievers. UM hurlers struck out 11 but didn’t help themselves with 11 walks, four hit batters and a wild pitch.

In a series of moves that could affect the rest of the weekend, the visitors used potential Saturday/Sunday starter Noah Rennard (19 pitches), closer Willie Weiss (49) and high-leverage lefty Angelo Smith (13) as a 6-3 lead disappeared into the chilly night.

Nebraska starter Koty Frank fanned nine and generally held down the top-40 scoring offense early despite two-out RBI hits by Jimmy Obertop and Clark Elliott in the first and second innings, respectively. The right-hander retired nine of 10 Wolverines, with an active “slider-change” helping coax five ground-ball outs.

Then, blastoff. Michigan set a Big Ten record — and came up just short of tying a national mark — with back-to-back-to-back-to-back long balls. Matt Frey, Obertop, Ted Burton and Tito Flores all left Haymarket Park in the span of 13 pitches to flip a 3-2 deficit to a 6-3 advantage in their third look at Frank. Blue-jerseyed players whooped and yelled louder from the first-base dugout each time in a sequence reminiscent of an all-star exhibition.

Said NU reliever Jaxon Jelkin: “Like coach said, solo homers don’t win ballgames.”

The outburst quieted a home crowd of 5,109 and spelled the end for Frank, who had allowed just one homer in his first 26 innings this season.

The Huskers (9-11) rallied with a half inning that approached 40 minutes as UM convened on the mound time and again. The first five hitters reached base, capped by Anglim’s big blow — a bases-clearing three-run double that put the hosts back in front 7-6. A bases-loaded walk by Brice Matthews and errant pickoff throw to second base capped deluge.

Jelkin, a freshman from Bellevue West, spent the entire time watching from the bullpen before firing 2 2/3 innings while allowing just a two-out RBI single to Elliott in the eighth. The righty did it without both his secondary offspeed offerings, essentially daring the Wolverines to put the ball in play against his fastball.

“He trusted his stuff and gave us a hold,” Bolt said.

NU added on with a four-run seventh on just one hit. Three consecutive plunked batters with the bases loaded forced home runs and a muffed grounder to the shortstop accounted for the scoring.

Michigan added its fifth solo homer in the ninth when Burton went deep a second time. But NU firemen Tyler Martin and Chandler Benson completed a two-walk, 10-strikeout day for Husker pitching aided by just its fourth error-free game in 13 contests this month.

All the better after a 21-4 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi chapped players for days.

“It was brutal last week,” Jelkin said. “Nobody wants to be part of a game like that so we bounced back pretty well. I think we came to the ballpark with a clear mindset and we were ready to go from the start.”

Anglim became the first Husker since Luke Roskam last season to drive in six runs in a game. The Papillion-La Vista grad laced a two-out, two-run double to left-center field in the first and added a sacrifice fly in the third.

The teams continue the series Saturday at 2 p.m.​

