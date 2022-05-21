Nebraska baseball defeats Michigan State, but Huskers' season ends

LINCOLN — Nebraska took care of business on Saturday — barely. But its baseball season came to an end anyway.

The Huskers used a pair of three-run homers by Max Anderson and Griffin Everitt and held on to best Michigan State 10-9. Their fate was nonetheless officially sealed early in the eighth inning as a cancellation more than 600 miles to the east between Maryland and Purdue clinched the open Big Ten tournament spot for the Boilermakers by percentage points over the Huskers.

Had Purdue lost Saturday to the league champs — Maryland was prepared to start one of its regular weekend aces as it looks to strengthen its case to host an NCAA regional — Nebraska (23-30, 10-14 Big Ten) would have advanced to play in Omaha next Wednesday. The Boilers, at 9-12 in the league after playing three fewer games because of weather, will advance instead.

Michigan State led four batters into the game when a walk and Trent Farquhar double set up consecutive RBI groundouts. Nebraska answered minutes later when a pair of walks and an Anderson three-run blast — on a 90-mph fastball left up on a 1-1 count — to left gave the hosts a 3-2 lead.

Brock Vradenburg’s long ball to right to begin the fourth tied the contest. NU untied it in the bottom half when Everitt launched a 70-mph breaking ball that didn’t break out to left for a three-run shot. An Efry Cervantes RBI single and Cam Chick sacrifice fly in the fifth ballooned the advantage to 8-3. Leighton Banjoff led off the seventh with a homer to left and Anderson added his second round-tripper of the afternoon with a solo shot in the eighth.

The Husker offense knocked around MSU freshman right-handed starter Ryan Szczepaniak for six runs in four stanzas. Szczepaniak’s erratic command continued with three walks and two hit batters, including two to the helmets of Leighton Banjoff and Cervantes.

Nebraska turned to junior right-hander Mason Ornelas for his first official start of the spring – his start against Creighton last month was wiped out by weather after three innings – and the Texas A&M transfer went four frames, settling in after the rough first few batters. Braxton Bragg (3 2/3 innings, one unearned run) left with a 10-4 lead. But a five-run ninth fueled by an error and a Farquhar grand slam nearly turned into an epic late collapse.

Big Red’s season ends on its home field for the first time since 2011. It earned its second league series of the year in eight tries.​

