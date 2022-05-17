Nebraska baseball defeats Oral Roberts

LINCOLN — A two-out rally in the first inning sparked Nebraska's offense, and the Huskers beat Oral Roberts 9-5 on Tuesday night at Haymarket Park.

After the Golden Eagles (33-17) struck for three runs in the top of the first inning, Cam Chick led off the bottom of the first with an infield single. After two outs, Max Anderson kept the inning alive with an infield single, then Colby Gomes was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

A wild pitch allowed Chick to score. Leighton Banjoff tied the game with a two-run single, and the Huskers (21-29) never trailed again.

NU plated three runs in the third on a two-run double by Anderson and an RBI single by Banjoff. The Huskers added two more in the fourth on a solo home run by Garrett Anglim and an RBI single by Gomes.

That was enough offense for Nebraska starter Dawson McCarville, who earned the win after giving up five runs on eight hits in five innings. Mason Ornelas pitched 2.1 innings to earn the save.

Banjoff had three hits and drove in three runs, and Anglim, Anderson and Gomes each had two hits for the Huskers, who will finish the regular season with a home series against Michigan State starting Thursday.​