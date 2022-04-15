Nebraska baseball drops a doubleheader to BYU

LINCOLN — A chilly wind meandered through Haymarket Park as the sun set and a few hundred remaining fans filtered toward the exits.

Nebraska players and coaches stayed huddled in left field as 10 minutes passed. Then 15. Twenty?

Yes, there was much to discuss.

The Huskers dropped a pair of one-run games to BYU in a Friday doubleheader that went down as another long day in a long season of frustration. A 3-2 setback in the seven-inning contest despite starter Shay Schanaman going the distance and allowing no earned runs. Then a 7-6 gut punch in the finale as a Cougars freshman socked the tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning against NU’s best available reliever.

“We got outcompeted two games in a row,” Nebraska third baseman Max Anderson said. “It’s not something that sits well with all of us. … We gotta figure it out today and go back at it.”

The series concludes Saturday at 11 a.m. The Huskers (13-20) will enter at seven games below .500 for the first time in nine years, looking for any sign of hope that better days are ahead with still 20-plus days of baseball to go.

In an opener where each side produced just two hits, Nebraska broke through first in the fourth inning. Anderson cracked a leadoff homer into the right-field bullpen, putting a charge into a down-the-middle 91-mph fastball and the home crowd. Griffin Everitt then absorbed a full-count pitch in his side and moved around the bases to score on consecutive bunts and a wild pitch.

The 2-0 Husker lead didn’t last long as the Big Red defense coughed up three unearned runs in the top of the fifth. A would-be double play ball to shortstop instead turned into a two-base throwing error. A walk loaded the bases with one out, then No. 9 hitter Dawsen Hall — batting .176 entering the day — guided an RBI single to left. A second run scored on the play as the throw home skipped wide of the plate with no one backing it up.

“It shouldn’t be the game,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “But it is.”

Ozzie Pratt followed with a sacrifice fly to give BYU a 3-2 lead that held up the rest of the way.

Schanaman was otherwise strong, going the distance on 86 pitches to spell a shorthanded bullpen. The senior struck out five, induced 10 fly-ball outs and only allowed one baserunner — a squibber to third base in the third — outside the fifth frame.

Nebraska’s woes with runners in scoring position deepened to 6 for 45 (.133) across its last six games after going 0 for 4 in those situations early Friday. The struggles were most obvious in the dramatic seventh after Luke Sartori was hit by a pitch with one out, then stole second and went to third on an ensuing throwing error.

The Huskers couldn’t produce their fourth walk-off victory of the season from there or force extras as pinch-hitter Luke Jessen struck out and Cam Chick flied to left.

“At the end of the day, you are what your record says you are for a reason,” Bolt said. “There’s a lot of moments today where you have control of the game or you feel like you’re in control of the game. They got the big swings, they got the big plays. We didn’t.”

The NU offense improved in the nightcap, conjuring lone runs in each of the first three innings with some situational success. The opening frame could have been bigger — an RBI single by Everitt set up runners at the corners with one out that didn’t produce anything more. A one-out run-scoring single by Jack Steil in the second followed, then an RBI groundout in the third from Leighton Banjoff after Anderson led off with a double.

BYU (19-13), meanwhile, capitalized on multiple Nebraska miscues. A bobbled grounder at second base allowed a Cougar to reach in the third and he immediately came around to score on a home run by Hall to right-center field that tied the game 2-2.

A three-run sixth put the visitors up 5-3. Moments after NU had a man hung up between second and third base after a missed bunt, catcher Josh Caron couldn’t pull the trigger in time for the out. BYU’s Hayden Leatham then collected an RBI single off a drawn-in Husker infielder and Alex Sardina drove in two with a double to left.

“We just need to be tough enough to overcome (mistakes) and we haven’t done that time and time again,” Bolt said. “That’s why we are where we are right now.”

Austin Deming extended the BYU lead to 6-3 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh before NU reliever CJ Hood escaped the bases-loaded jam with a strikeout. Nebraska came back to tie with a three-run bottom half highlighted by a two-run Cam Chick line-drive homer to right and an RBI triple by Anderson. The Cougars retook the lead in the eighth when Strong went deep to right-center on a full-count, 90-mph fastball from NU closer Braxton Bragg.

Emmett Olson — making his third start of the year — went five innings and struck out five while walking three and giving up two hits. The silver lining of the series has been NU starters, which have compiled a 0.48 earned-run average in three games across 18 2/3 innings against BYU.

Cougars righty starter Bryce Robison went 6 1/3 frames, exiting after Chick walloped his 86th pitch out of the park.

Nebraska players made the slow walk down the left-field line to the clubhouse after the lengthy meeting. Toward some warmth and — maybe — some answers as the spring countdown continues.

“It’s (an emotion) we’ve felt a lot over the year,” Anderson said. “And it’s not a good one. We’ve still got season that we can get hot here and turn everything around.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.