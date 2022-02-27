Nebraska baseball drops sixth game in seven tries with loss to No. 17 TCU

ARLINGTON, Texas — Will Bolt sprang out of the dugout and spiked his red cap into the dirt.

An umpire ejected the Husker coach moments later, but it was academic in the aftermath of a 5-3 loss to TCU on a Sunday in which emotions boiled after dropping a sixth game in seven tries to begin the season.

A few stray expletives popped from the first-base dugout inside Globe Life Field as players and staff collected their belongings afterward. In their minds, the game should still have been going. Instead they were smarting from only the program’s third weekend series sweep since 2016.

Nebraska never led during its three games against the 17th-ranked Horned Frogs yet mustered considerable fight for the last inning of the finale. With the bases loaded and two outs, two-hole hitter Griffin Everitt chopped a dribbler toward third base. He appeared to beat the throw in real time — video replay confirmed he was safe by at least a quarter-step — but was called out.

Game over. And, maybe, the beginning of competing with the fire the Huskers know they have and know they need.

“I think we’re just tired of getting beat up,” outfielder Leighton Banjoff said. “All the hard work and preparation we’ve done throughout the fall and winter and spring, it’s a little disappointing we’re not playing up to our expectations and our standards. But there’s nothing else to do but get back to work.”

Said shortstop Brice Matthews: “Play mad. Play how we’re supposed to play and leave no doubt.”

Nebraska (1-6) continued to take baby steps despite another frustrating final result. The defense was error free and made a few web gems, including Matthews’ diving stop of a hard grounder in the third and an 8-6 double play in the first that wiped out a would-be TCU sacrifice fly. The offense cut down on the strikeouts, recording eight after 13 Friday and a dozen Saturday.

Yet the team continued a trend of getting short starts from its pitching rotation. Right-hander Dawson McCarville hung tough through four stanzas — allowing two runs amid seven runners — before TCU chased him with three straight hits to open the fifth that all would come around to score. The Grand Canyon grad transfer allowed five runs and struck out three overall.

The Huskers have yet to have a starter last longer than 4 ⅓ innings. Opposing starters, meanwhile, have gone at least five innings six times. TCU righty Brett Walker tossed seven, using a lively fastball to strike out six and coax 11 fly-ball outs.

“Our offense is designed to play from ahead and put pressure on people,” Bolt said. “When you’re down — especially when you’re facing great teams with great pitching and great defense — there’s only so much you can do. You have to hit your way back into it and that’s not real easy to do, either. It starts with setting the tone on the mound and having good at-bats early.”

Instead, TCU (6-1) used two singles and a walk to take a 1-0 lead in a first inning that would have been longer if not for a runner trying to tag and move to second on a potential sac fly.

Nebraska tied the game 1-1 in the third on a Matthews double and a Banjoff RBI single. After TCU regained the lead in the bottom half on a walk and a two-out curling double to left, it added cushion in the decisive fifth — a triple, an RBI single and an RBI double knocked out McCarville before the Horned Frogs added a run-scoring groundout.

Left reliever Emmett Olson dazzled the rest of the way, twirling four scoreless innings of one-hit ball that allowed the Huskers to inch closer. Matthews gave his considerable Texas-based contingent in the seats something to cheer about as he launched a 0-1 offering over the wall in left field for a solo homer in the seventh. In the eighth, Everitt led off with a single and eventually touched home on a Cam Chick sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.

Singles by Josh Caron, pinch hitter Garrett Anglim and Banjoff juiced the bags in the ninth to set up the missed call on a bang-bang play at first. Despite each game being streamed online, there was no video replay for the series.

“I think today was more emotional because it was just testing whether we really wanted it or not,” Matthews said. “I think it showed that we did. The end result came out how it came, but it shows how we played the game and how we should play the game all the time. And what’s to come.”

The grueling part of a 12-game road stretch to start the season begins now. Nebraska flew home Sunday night but will make a 10-hour bus trip back to Arlington a few days later ahead of four games in two days against Northwestern State and UT-Arlington next weekend.

The Huskers also need to return with lessons learned from this series.

“I just think today was a step in the right direction,” Bolt said. “We’re not talking about coming close to beating good teams — that’s just not the standard. But it comes down to five or six pitches in all three of these games where if we make a play or a pitch, we’re right there. We need to take that feeling of being really disappointed and really competitive in this game and fuel it this entire next week.”​

