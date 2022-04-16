Nebraska baseball drops third straight game against BYU

LINCOLN — Despite a career-high 5 1/3 innings in Jackson Brockett's Nebraska debut, the Huskers couldn't convert that into a win.

BYU beat NU 4-3 in the series finale Saturday at Haymarket Park, handing the Huskers their third straight one-run loss and seventh defeat in eight games.

Brockett allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two while Cam Chick has three of NU's eight hits, including his fifth homer of the season. Jack Steil added two RBIs and another homer for the Huskers (13-21).

Those homers helped NU take a 2-0 lead in the sixth before the Cougars (20-13) tied it with Brock Watkins' two-run homer. But the Huskers responded to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning on Steil's suicide squeeze that scored Leighton Banjoff.

But that would be the last Husker run — and last lead.

In the top of the seventh, a BYU runner reached base on dropped third strike then the Cougars took a 4-3 lead on Ozzie Pratt's two-out, two-run single.

The Huskers then stranded Banjoff, who hit a one-out double, at third in the bottom of the eighth. Chick also reached second base in the ninth with one out, but NU couldn't plate the tying score.

Nebraska wraps up its nine-game homestand against North Dakota State at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

