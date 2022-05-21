Nebraska baseball eliminated from Big Ten tournament with cancellation of Purdue game

LINCOLN — Nebraska baseball lost a chance to control its own postseason destiny on Thursday night with a loss to Michigan State.

On Saturday, a rainout at Purdue ended the Huskers' season before the Big Ten tournament in Omaha.

Purdue, which had to lose Saturday to fall out of its No. 8 spot in the league standings, advances, where it'll likely play league champion Maryland at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Charles Schwab Field. The Boilermakers — who lost the first two games in its series against the Terrapins — didn't play on Saturday due to a series of showers that rolled through the area and Maryland's travel curfew, which mandated that no inning could begin after 4 p.m. because the Terrapins have a 8 p.m. flight out of Chicago.

Heading into the weekend, NU either had to sweep Michigan State — and hope for two losses from Purdue — or win two from the Spartans while Purdue lost three to Maryland. The Huskers lost 4-1 to the Spartans Thursday, which meant Purdue had to play — and lose — Saturday's game.

Rain started a 2:11 p.m. central in West Lafayette. Purdue officially canceled the game at 2:28. The Boilermakers ended up playing three fewer league games than the Huskers did.

The Huskers, well ahead of the Spartans on Saturday, will face an immediate offseason and mull over what might have been. Before the MSU series, NU lost series to Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa and Indiana. One more win in any of those series, and the Huskers are playing in the Big Ten Tournament.

