Nebraska baseball ends frustrating debut weekend with loss to Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A frustrating debut weekend for Nebraska ended with more of the same in a flat 6-3 loss to Sam Houston on Sunday.

The Huskers continued a disturbing early trend in which every phase performed inconsistently. Bearkats starting pitcher Steven Beard — a soft-tossing left-hander — limited the offense to three hits and a walk while striking out eight in six innings. Meanwhile, the NU defense committed multiple errors for a third time in four games.

Most damaging this time for Nebraska was yet another abbreviated start on the mound. Third-year righty Braxton Bragg allowed hits to six of the nine batters he faced, giving up four runs on just 25 pitches.

“We didn’t do anything well, let’s be honest,” Husker coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “…They had their way with us in every facet of the game.”

Sam Houston plated a pair in the first — on an RBI hit from Justin Wishkoski and a sacrifice fly — and four more in the second on a wild pitch with scoring hits from Carlos Contreras and Trent Touchet. It held up against a Big Red lineup that Bolt said never adjusted to what it saw on the mound while striking out a dozen times and walking just once.

“That tells you what you need to know right there,” Bolt said. “That’s a very immature approach.”

Nebraska continued to trail 6-0 until breaking through with a three-run eighth. Singles by Luke Jessen — a freshman outfielder who ended his breakout weekend 7 for 11 — and Max Anderson set up Colby Gomes for a long RBI single. A Brice Matthews sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single from freshman Josh Caron prompted the hosts to turn to closer Lance Lusk for a third straight successful day.

Griffin Everitt and Caron joined Jessen with multi-hit efforts. NU’s bullpen — generally decent all weekend — got scoreless appearances from freshmen Jaxon Jelkin and Jackson Brockett along with Tyler Martin and Ethan Bradford. It came after Bragg’s second career start, one that Huskers coaches wanted to give the Kansas City native for being perhaps the team’s most consistent hurler in the offseason. Emmett Olson also allowed a pair of runs in his 3 ⅔ relief frames.

Nebraska’s struggles endured all weekend in Texas as they dropped three of four games. No starting pitcher lasted longer than four innings, with the group combining on a 12.19 earned-run average with 19 hits and eight walks allowed across 10 ⅓ innings. The defense made seven total errors — a number it didn’t reach last season until the 15th game.

The Husker offense also proved toothless throughout, working just 10 walks while striking out 43 times with no home runs.

Nebraska resumes its season Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for a three-game series against a top-25 squad in TCU.

“We gotta get a lot better,” Bolt said. “We gotta be better in every facet of the game, and as coaches we’ve got to try to put the team in the best position to succeed too. I’ve been part of some teams at Nebraska that haven’t started so great to start the year. It’s not going to define the season unless you let it.”