Nebraska baseball falls in first game of doubleheader against Sam Houston State

A stagnant offense and shaky fielding added up to a Nebraska loss for a second straight game to begin the baseball season.

An early Husker lead was short-lived as a key infield error sparked a four-run Sam Houston State third inning that NU never came close to overcoming in a 5-1 loss in seven innings. Bearkats right-handed starter Coltin Atkinson collected seven strikeouts across six frames and 90 pitches.

The second game of the doubleheader begins at 4:30 p.m.

Big Red put on multiple baserunners in just one inning. Aided by an error and bloop single from freshman Luke Jessen, the visitors took a 1-0 lead on a Luke Sartori RBI single.

Sam Houston countered in the third when its leadoff man reached base on a bunt. Freshman second baseman Core Jackson then muffed a likely double-play ground ball and the Bearkats capitalized with a Clayton Chadwick RBI double, a Tyler Davis infield run-scoring single, a bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly. They extended to 5-1 in the fifth on a two-out Easton Loyd RBI hit.

After Nebraska ace Kyle Perry exited Friday’s game in the second inning, Saturday starter Shay Schanaman went four-plus while allowing five runs (four earned). The senior struck out four and gave up six hits along with two walks. Ethan Bradford logged two scoreless innings to finish.

Jessen — an Elkhorn South grad — earned two hits in his college debut to pace an offense that struck out eight times and coaxed just one walk.​

