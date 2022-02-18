Nebraska baseball falls short in season-opening loss to Sam Houston State

Nebraska overcame a sloppy start but couldn’t do the same at back end of its season opener in an 8-5 loss to Sam Houston on Friday night.

The Huskers were far from midseason form in every phase. Hitters struck out 15 times. Pitching issued 11 free passes — eight walks and three hit batters — while the Friday ace lasted just 1 1/3 innings. Two key defensive mistakes led to the decisive three-run seventh stanza.

The game was reminiscent of last season’s first game, when NU fell to a bad Purdue team before bouncing back to win the series.

“We had a doubleheader to come back and prove that the first game (in 2021) wasn’t indicative of how we wanted to play,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said on the Huskers Radio Network. “Just draw on some of those experiences and come out (Saturday) and be more determined, more focused.”

These teams begin a twinbill Saturday at 2 p.m.

Nebraska grabbed a 3-0 lead in Sanders Stadium in the second inning as a walk and singles by Griffin Everitt and Colby Gomes set up scores on a passed ball followed by a wild throw from the Bearkats shortstop that let in two more runs.

The advantage was short-lived as Perry struggled to find his command in the bottom half on a night in 40-degree temperatures. Two walks and a plunked batter to start led to a two-run Clayton Chadwick single and an RBI knock by Justin Wishkowski. Perry exited following another free pass and Tyler Davis greeted NU reliever Koty Frank by serving a two-run looper to right and opening up a 5-3 lead.

The game held there through the middle innings. Sam Houston starting lefty Matt Dillard retired 10 of his last 12 batters through the fifth and ended with eight strikeouts — five looking — while allowing four hits and three walks.

Frank, meanwhile, showed why he has been a contender to be in the weekend rotation. The right-hander put his dancing slider-change on full display across 4 2/3 innings and 76 pitches of scoreless relief. He struck out six, coaxed five groundouts and gave up five baserunners while setting down seven straight at one point.

NU clawed back against the Bearkats bullpen with single runs in the sixth and seventh. An RBI single by No. 9 hitter Luke Sartori drew the visitors closer, then Max Anderson tripled on a one-hopper off the wall in left-center and came home on a Matthews groundout to knot the game at 5-5.

Sam Houston went ahead for good in the seventh against Husker lefty Emmett Olson. An infield throwing error, plunked batter and bunt single preceded an RBI hit by Easton Loyd with no outs. After a strikeout and groundout, a fly ball to shallow left fell to the turf for two more runs and an 8-5 edge.

Anderson and Gomes each finished with three-hit nights in what was NU’s first regular-season nonconference game in 709 days. Bolt said that was where the offensive highlights ended.

“Outside of that, I didn’t think we were on it very well,” Bolt said. “Took too many good pitches. You get yourself in a hole and I thought we maybe got a little anxious as the at-bats went along as a result of that.”​

