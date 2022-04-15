 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Nebraska baseball falls to BYU in first game of doubleheader

LINCOLN — Three unearned runs undid an otherwise stellar outing for Shay Schanaman and Nebraska as BYU held on to win the first half of a doubleheader 3-2 on Friday.

The Huskers (13-19) were 90 feet from tying the seven-inning game in the final frame but stranded a runner at third base with a strikeout and flyout to seal their fifth loss in six tries.

Game two will begin at 4:50 p.m.

In a matchup where each side produced just two hits, Nebraska broke through in the fourth inning. Max Anderson cracked a leadoff homer into the right-field bullpen, putting a charge into a down-the-middle 91-mph fastball and the Haymarket Park crowd. Griffin Everitt then absorbed a full-count pitch in his side and moved around the bases to score on consecutive bunts and a wild pitch.

The 2-0 Husker lead didn’t last long as the Big Red defense coughed up three unearned runs in the top of the fifth. A would-be double play ball to shortstop instead turned into a two-base throwing error. A walk loaded the bases with one out, then No. 9 hitter Dawsen Hall — batting .176 entering the day — guided an RBI single to left. A second run scored on the play as the throw home skipped wide.

Ozzie Pratt followed with a sacrifice fly to give BYU (18-13) a 3-2 lead.

Schanaman was otherwise strong, going the distance on 86 pitches to spell a shorthanded bullpen. The senior struck out five, induced 10 fly-ball outs and only allowed one baserunner — a squibber to third base in the third — outside the fifth frame.

Each team collected just one single through three quick innings that saw only a combined 67 pitches between Schanaman and BYU right-hander Ryan Brady.

Nebraska’s woes with runners in scoring position deepened to 6 for 45 (.133) across its last six games after going 0 for 4 in those situations to begin Friday. The struggles were most obvious in the dramatic seventh after Luke Sartori was hit by a pitch with one out, then stole second and went to third on an ensuing throwing error.

The Huskers couldn’t produce their fourth walk-off victory of the season from there or force extras as pinch-hitter Luke Jessen struck out and Cam Chick flied to left.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

evan.bland@owh.com,

402-444-1201,

twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

