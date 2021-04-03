Nebraska baseball falls to Illinois, dropping Huskers to second place in Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska wasn't able to complete a second straight late comeback, falling 10-8 at Illinois on Saturday.

One day after using a three-run eighth to edge the Illini, the Huskers (12-5) rallied to score twice and tie the score at 8-8 in the eighth Saturday.

But the Illini (8-9) answered with Ryan Hampe's two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning. Jack Crowder struck out the last two Huskers to seal the win.

The loss, coupled with Michigan's win over Northwestern, dropped Nebraska back into second place in the Big Ten.

There have been plenty of fireworks in the first two games of the series, with the teams combining for 32 runs and 54 hits.

Illinois got things started early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first.

Illinois led 5-1, but the Huskers scored five runs through back-to-back homers in the the top of the fifth. Spencer Schwellenbach belted a grand slam, and Cam Chick followed with a solo blast for a 6-5 Husker lead.

But the Illini retook the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.​

Joe Acker and Jack Steil also homered for the Huskers, and Max Anderson had four hits.