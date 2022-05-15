Nebraska baseball falls to Illinois in series finale, postseason hopes falling, too

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Justin Janas singled to left field and Branden Comia scored when Nebraska left fielder Tyler Palmer misplayed the ball as Illinois completed a comeback 5-4 win Sunday night.

In a game twice delayed by rain, the Huskers (20-29, 8-13) led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth. But the Illini (28-20, 14-7) scored in each of the final four innings to win the game and the series.

Illinois pulled into a tie with Iowa for third place in the Big Ten while NU is tied with Northwestern for ninth. The top eight teams will make the league tournament in Omaha.

The game began at 2:02 p.m. and concluded just after 9:45 p.m. Illinois tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth on Cam McDonald's RBI single when the game was delayed again for three hours.

As the teams took the field again, Illinois reliever Tommy Green retired NU in order.

Nebraska right-hander Corbin Hawkins retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom half of the inning and got ahead of Comia on a 1-2 count.

But Comia singled on a liner to left field. Hawkins again got ahead of Janas 0-2, but Janas then lined a single to left, which bounced off Palmer's glove allowing Comia to score all the way from first.

Nebraska had taken the lead early in the third inning on Colby Gomes' grand slam to the deepest part of the ballpark with two outs.

Griffin Everitt and Max Anderson hit back-to-back singles, and Leighton Banjoff walked to load the bases. Gomes then powered a 1-1 pitch from Ty Rybarczyk over the center-field wall.

Gomes finished 2 for 4 and Anglim also had two hits. But the rest of the lineup struggled. Nebraska managed one more hit in the final six innings, a single from Anglim in the seventh.

The Huskers will host Oral Roberts at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season with a weekend home series against Michigan State.

Nebraska (20-29, 8-13) .... 004 000 000—4 6 2

At Illinois (28-20; 14-7) ... 000 001 211—5 10 1

W: Green. L: Hawkins. 2B: I, McDonald. HR: NU, Gomes.