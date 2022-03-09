Nebraska baseball falls to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Three infield errors undid an otherwise solid afternoon from Nebraska pitching in a 6-4 loss to Kansas State on Wednesday.

Playing in freezing temperatures and with snow cleared to the fringes of Tointon Family Stadium, the Husker defense booted a pair of routine grounders and airmailed another throw that led to four unearned runs. The offense – even after an RBI double by Luke Jessen put NU ahead 1-0 in the third inning – managed just three baserunners in the first six frames and couldn’t overcome a five-run deficit late.

The difference was a five-run K-State fourth. Nick Goodwin swatted a first-pitch fastball from Nebraska starter Emmett Olson over the left-field wall to tie the game. Then a double and two bunt singles prompted the visitors to turn to reliever Mason Ornelas, who coaxed a potential double-play dribbler to third base that dribbled into left field. That produced a run and kept the inning alive for an eventual RBI groundout.

“Should have been off the field,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “It’s an easy play.”

A wild throw by shortstop Brice Matthews on a grounder to begin the fifth led to a sacrifice fly and 6-1 Wildcat advantage.

NU pitching otherwise fared well. Olson, a left-handed sophomore, logged three scoreless innings in his first career start before the first four batters reached base against him to begin the fourth and later scored. Ornelas allowed just two unearned runs in a pair of stanzas before Tyler Martin and C.J. Hood combined for three more zeroes.

Kansas State got four innings from righty Griffin Hassall, who gave up only a two-out walk to Luke Sartori and the run-scoring hit to Jessen in four otherwise routine innings. KSU reliever Collin Rothermel went the rest of the way, with the Huskers tagging him for a pair of runs in the seventh on RBI hits by Core Jackson and Jack Steil and another in the ninth when Jackson tripled and came home on an Efry Cervantes groundout.

But it wasn’t nearly enough to celebrate after the program’s first midweek game in two years.

“We’re still searching for nine guys that are going to give us competitive at-bats up and down the lineup,” Bolt said. “Right now we’re just not stringing together enough consistently to give ourselves a chance to have any big innings.”

With the scheduled home opener against Long Beach State wiped out by weather, the Huskers are set to play at Omaha on Sunday before the home debut Monday against the Mavericks. Bolt said mistakes like Wednesday can’t carry over.

“Mentally not tough enough,” Bolt said. “That’s really what it boils down to right there. … That’s stuff that can’t happen.”​

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

