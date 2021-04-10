Nebraska baseball falls to Maryland in battle of Big Ten's top scoring offenses

LINCOLN — As Maryland players and coaches exchanged high fives around the pitching mound, Nebraska huddled in left field for a brief chat.
A few clutch hits, capitalizing on a defensive mistake, good-enough pitching — that has been the Huskers’ recipe for success for six weeks. They saw the other side of it Saturday as the Terps cranked three home runs in critical moments and pulled away late for a 10-7 victory at Haymarket Park.
Nebraska senior Jaxon Hallmark was philosophical afterward, noting that no team has to go undefeated to reach its goals. But this one stung nonetheless, especially after the hosts blew a 5-1 fifth-inning lead and couldn’t muster a late rally after prevailing in nine of their last 10 tries.
“We’ve got a lot of older guys that have played a lot of college baseball,” Hallmark said. “So we understand you’re not going to win every single game. If you want to win a conference, you gotta win a series. You don’t have to win every single game. ... We just gotta get back on and win a series (Sunday).”
NU (14-6) hasn’t lost a weekend yet this year and can keep that trend going with the Sunday noon game. It remains atop the Big Ten, a half game ahead of second-place Michigan.
The Huskers didn’t have much luck against Maryland right-handed starter Nick Dean outside the third inning — managing just one total baserunner — but batted around for five runs and led 5-1.
That lasted until the fifth, when Maryland (10-11) broke through with five straight hits. The first four were singles before the big blow from Big Ten-leading home-run hitter Benjamin Cowles — an opposite-field, three-run shot to right-center that tied the game 5-all.
Nebraska briefly regained a 6-5 advantage when Max Anderson crushed an 0-1 fastball into the right-field bullpen in the sixth. But the bullpen didn’t hold it. Maryland’s Matthew Shaw led off the seventh with a solo shot and Luke Shliger followed moments later with a two-run long ball that cut through a gusting wind and out to left-center to put the Terps ahead for good at 8-6.
“Today wasn’t our day and you’ve got to give Maryland a lot of credit,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “They just kept coming. ... They punished the mistakes we made on the mound.”
NU starter and sinkerballer Chance Hroch wiggled free of multiple jams early. He coaxed a flyout after the Terps put men at the corners in the second. A strikeout got him out of the third following a two-out hit batter and fielding error. His defense also helped — Spencer Schwellenbach made an over-the-shoulder grab to quell a rally in the fourth after the shortstop gunned down a runner in the first.
But the senior Hroch gave up 10 hits and five runs in five frames and couldn’t hold the lead. The bullpen didn’t fare much better — Braxton Bragg allowed the pair of homers in the Maryland seventh and Cam Wynne uncorked a wild pitch in the ninth that led to an errant throw from the catcher and two insurance runs crossing home.
“We’ve got to finish it off,” Bolt said. “We’ve got to find a way to make better pitches. We’ve got to find a way to finish that game off on the mound when we’ve got a 5-1 lead in the fifth.”
Hallmark, who tossed a scoreless eighth, said Maryland’s lineup is so dangerous because it comes up ready to hammer baseballs instead of working counts. Nebraska’s Big Ten-leading offense — so diverse and productive for most of the spring — took a pair of looking strikeouts to end a potential rally in the eighth before quietly grounding out three times in the ninth.
“They did their job at the plate,” Hallmark said. “We didn’t.”
Maryland scored first in the second inning, stringing together a Cowles double and Tucker Flint RBI single. NU answered in the third with its typical equal-opportunity offense. A Jack Steil single and sacrifice bunt set up Joe Acker for an RBI double. After a hit and walk loaded the bases, Cam Chick drove in a pair with a sharp grounder to right. A Luke Roskam sacrifice fly extended the lead to 4-1, then a double steal prompted a wild throw from the catcher and allowed Chick to touch home.
Both teams were into their bullpens by the sixth. Dean lasted 4⅓ innings and surrendered five runs (four earned). The Terps turned to closer Sam Bellow with a one-run lead in the eighth after Nebraska began with a walk and sac bunt. The righty walked Brice Matthews but followed with a pair of punchouts before closing out the game an inning later.
Nebraska hasn’t lost much this year, but Hallmark said the seniors make sure the hangovers don’t last long after defeats. If they do it again, it will still mean another successful weekend.
“Every loss is tough to swallow because we feel like we were the better team in that matchup,” Hallmark said. “But they swung the bat really well today; gotta tip your cap to them. Gotta show up (Sunday) ready to win a series.”
