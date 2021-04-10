Nebraska baseball falls to Maryland in battle of Big Ten's top scoring offenses

That lasted until the fifth, when Maryland (10-11) broke through with five straight hits. The first four were singles before the big blow from Big Ten-leading home-run hitter Benjamin Cowles — an opposite-field, three-run shot to right-center that tied the game 5-all.

Nebraska briefly regained a 6-5 advantage when Max Anderson crushed an 0-1 fastball into the right-field bullpen in the sixth. But the bullpen didn’t hold it. Maryland’s Matthew Shaw led off the seventh with a solo shot and Luke Shliger followed moments later with a two-run long ball that cut through a gusting wind and out to left-center to put the Terps ahead for good at 8-6.

“Today wasn’t our day and you’ve got to give Maryland a lot of credit,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “They just kept coming. ... They punished the mistakes we made on the mound.”

NU starter and sinkerballer Chance Hroch wiggled free of multiple jams early. He coaxed a flyout after the Terps put men at the corners in the second. A strikeout got him out of the third following a two-out hit batter and fielding error. His defense also helped — Spencer Schwellenbach made an over-the-shoulder grab to quell a rally in the fourth after the shortstop gunned down a runner in the first.