Nebraska baseball falls to No. 17 TCU, losing second-straight weekend series

ARLINGTON, Texas — A short outing from its starting pitcher and a long drought on offense extended Nebraska frustrations for another day Saturday in an 8-3 loss to TCU.

The 17th-ranked Horned Frogs took the lead after two batters and kept it throughout to claim the weekend series in front of 5,476 at Globe Life Field. Nebraska had precious few answers to the riddle that was right-hander Riley Cornelio, who retired 18 of the 21 Huskers he faced while striking out seven across six innings.

Compounding Nebraska's problem was another ineffective outing from a member of the rotation. Righty Shay Schanaman lasted just four outs and 40 pitches while walking three Frogs and hitting two more. After working a free pass to begin the first inning, TCU (5-1) jumped ahead as Luke Boyers cranked a 2-1 fastball seven rows up and out to right field.

Nebraska relievers didn’t fare much better as the hosts batted around for three runs in the third and added on in the sixth and seventh. More unsightly than the runs were gobs of free passes — 10 walks and three plunked batters — from seven combined arms.

The Huskers (1-5) began the game when Leighton Banjoff got around on a 95-mph Cornelio heater for a double down the left-field line. But two strikeouts and a flyout followed, the beginning of 10 straight sat down by the third-year starter. A crisp Max Anderson single to left-center field in the fourth and a first-pitch two-run homer by Cam Chick over the wall in right-center brought NU within 5-2.

Nebraska added its second long ball of the game — and season — in the seventh when Colby Gomes tattooed an 0-1 pitch off the second deck in left to cut the deficit to 6-3.

But the lineup once again struggled to put the ball in play. After striking out 13 times Friday, the offense fanned on 12 occasions in the sequel and didn’t walk at all. It was 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

TCU went ahead 5-0 in the third highlighted by a two-run single from leadoff man Elijah Nunez., who repeated the feat in the seventh.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.​

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

