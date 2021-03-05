Nebraska baseball falls to Purdue in season opener

The offense was good, but not clutch. Pitching and defense mixed moments of brilliance with frustration.
The result for Nebraska was a gut punch of a 6-5 loss to Purdue in which it blew multiple leads and stranded crowds of baserunners in the season opener for both teams Friday.
An 0-for-8 day with runners in scoring position dimmed a variety of considerable bright spots for the offense. The Huskers homered three times, including a solo shot in the second inning by true freshman Max Anderson in his first collegiate at-bat. Anderson finished 3 for 5 while senior Joe Acker added a two-run bomb and reached base four times. Other Huskers making their debuts — freshman Brice Matthews and transfers Griffin Everitt and Logan Foster — each went 1 for 5.
But Nebraska (0-1) surrendered one-run leads on three occasions, including in the eighth when Purdue greeted reliever Max Schreiber with a double and infield RBI single to tie the game at 5-5. The Boilermakers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on a single, hit batter and walk before catcher Zac Fascia delivered a walk-off hit to left field.
“Too many empty at-bats,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “We have a good collection of hitters; we need to be a team. Fifteen hits, five runs? That’s not good enough.”
Starting pitcher Cade Povich struggled with command throughout his outing of three-plus innings and 80 pitches, issuing more walks (four) than he did in 21 1/3 innings last season (two). Second-year right-hander Braxton Bragg came on and was dominant across four frames, striking out six and walking none. He allowed only an infield hit and a sun-aided triple in the seventh that eventually turned into a run on a passed ball.
Cam Chick also went deep for Nebraska, pulling a fifth-inning offering well over the right-field wall to put his team up 4-3. NU also scored on a passed ball in the eighth to retake a 5-4 advantage.
Purdue, though followed its seventh-inning passed-ball score with the infield RBI hit in the eighth before walking off at Dell Diamond.
The two teams resume their four-game weekend series with a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. The first game of the twin bill will be a seven-inning contest.
