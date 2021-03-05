Nebraska baseball falls to Purdue in season opener

The offense was good, but not clutch. Pitching and defense mixed moments of brilliance with frustration.

The result for Nebraska was a gut punch of a 6-5 loss to Purdue in which it blew multiple leads and stranded crowds of baserunners in the season opener for both teams Friday.

An 0-for-8 day with runners in scoring position dimmed a variety of considerable bright spots for the offense. The Huskers homered three times, including a solo shot in the second inning by true freshman Max Anderson in his first collegiate at-bat. Anderson finished 3 for 5 while senior Joe Acker added a two-run bomb and reached base four times. Other Huskers making their debuts — freshman Brice Matthews and transfers Griffin Everitt and Logan Foster — each went 1 for 5.

But Nebraska (0-1) surrendered one-run leads on three occasions, including in the eighth when Purdue greeted reliever Max Schreiber with a double and infield RBI single to tie the game at 5-5. The Boilermakers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on a single, hit batter and walk before catcher Zac Fascia delivered a walk-off hit to left field.

“Too many empty at-bats,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “We have a good collection of hitters; we need to be a team. Fifteen hits, five runs? That’s not good enough.”