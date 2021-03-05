 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska baseball falls to Purdue in season opener
0 comments
BASEBALL

Nebraska baseball falls to Purdue in season opener

{{featured_button_text}}

The offense was good, but not clutch. Pitching and defense mixed moments of brilliance with frustration.

The result for Nebraska was a gut punch of a 6-5 loss to Purdue in which it blew multiple leads and stranded crowds of baserunners in the season opener for both teams Friday.

An 0-for-8 day with runners in scoring position dimmed a variety of considerable bright spots for the offense. The Huskers homered three times, including a solo shot in the second inning by true freshman Max Anderson in his first collegiate at-bat. Anderson finished 3 for 5 while senior Joe Acker added a two-run bomb and reached base four times. Other Huskers making their debuts — freshman Brice Matthews and transfers Griffin Everitt and Logan Foster — each went 1 for 5.

But Nebraska (0-1) surrendered one-run leads on three occasions, including in the eighth when Purdue greeted reliever Max Schreiber with a double and infield RBI single to tie the game at 5-5. The Boilermakers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on a single, hit batter and walk before catcher Zac Fascia delivered a walk-off hit to left field.

“Too many empty at-bats,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “We have a good collection of hitters; we need to be a team. Fifteen hits, five runs? That’s not good enough.”

Starting pitcher Cade Povich struggled with command throughout his outing of three-plus innings and 80 pitches, issuing more walks (four) than he did in 21 1/3 innings last season (two). Second-year right-hander Braxton Bragg came on and was dominant across four frames, striking out six and walking none. He allowed only an infield hit and a sun-aided triple in the seventh that eventually turned into a run on a passed ball.

Cam Chick also went deep for Nebraska, pulling a fifth-inning offering well over the right-field wall to put his team up 4-3. NU also scored on a passed ball in the eighth to retake a 5-4 advantage.

Purdue, though followed its seventh-inning passed-ball score with the infield RBI hit in the eighth before walking off at Dell Diamond.

The two teams resume their four-game weekend series with a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. The first game of the twin bill will be a seven-inning contest.​

A brief look at Nebraska baseball since 2010

evan.bland@owh.com,

402-444-1201,

twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert