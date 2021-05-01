 Skip to main content
Nebraska baseball falls to Rutgers, suffering first series loss of season
LINCOLN — Rutgers rallied from a late deficit against Nebraska’s bullpen for a second straight day and went ahead in the ninth inning to deal the Huskers a 6-5 defeat and their first series loss of the spring.

Evan Sleight’s RBI single on a grounder through the left side on an 0-2 pitch with two outs against NU’s best reliever put the Scarlet Knights ahead for the first time in a game Big Red once led 5-0. The Huskers had their chance to retie things in the bottom half but stranded a runner at third base.

Nebraska (20-9) and Rutgers (16-13) wrap their series Sunday at noon.

Facing a closer in Spencer Schwellenbach who hadn’t allowed a run in 14 innings this spring, Rutgers mustered the tying run in the eighth on a walk and two singles before a hit and sacrifice bunt set up Sleight for his roller through the left side of the infield. Mojo Hagge led off the bottom of the ninth with a slow roller that the second baseman threw into the first-base dugout and went to third on a groundout. But a lineout and foulout sent a Haymarket Park crowd of 4,653 home subdued.

Nebraska right-hander Chance Hroch posted his third straight quality outing, holding one of the Big Ten’s best home run-hitting lineups to a single run through six innings. He faced one batter over the minimum through four frames, working around an error and infield hit in the opening frame and a two-out walk in the third. The sinkerballer coaxed nine groundouts and struck out five, escaping his final jam in the sixth — a runner on third base with one out — thanks to a punchout and a diving stop and throw by shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach.

The NU offense backed its starter early. Joe Acker led off the bottom of the first with a home run to straightaway center field. In the second, a one-out blast by Luke Roskam to left-center preceded a Jaxon Hallmark RBI single set up by an error, hit batsman and walk. Schwellenbach went deep onto the berms in left for a two-run bomb in the fourth as NU stretched its lead to 5-0.

Rutgers ended the shutout in the fifth with a Kevin Welsh RBI double to right-center following a one-out Danny DiGeorgio single. A dropped popup at first base and a hit off Hroch loaded the bases before No. 2 hitter Richie Schiekofer grounded out to end the threat.

But like Friday — when Rutgers turned a 3-2 eighth-inning deficit against the NU bullpen into a 9-4 win — the Scarlet Knights pounded Husker relievers. Pinch hitter Josh Rodriguez greeted Braxton Bragg with a two-run homer in the seventh following a walk and Mike Nyisztor added a solo shot to left three pitches later to pull the visitors within 5-4.

Nebraska turned to Schwellenbach from there. Yet the Scarlet Knights still tied the game in the eighth, getting a one-out walk and single before Welsh guided a run-scoring liner into left.​

