Nebraska baseball falls to Rutgers, suffering first series loss of season

LINCOLN — Rutgers rallied from a late deficit against Nebraska’s bullpen for a second straight day and went ahead in the ninth inning to deal the Huskers a 6-5 defeat and their first series loss of the spring.

Evan Sleight’s RBI single on a grounder through the left side on an 0-2 pitch with two outs against NU’s best reliever put the Scarlet Knights ahead for the first time in a game Big Red once led 5-0. The Huskers had their chance to retie things in the bottom half but stranded a runner at third base.

Nebraska (20-9) and Rutgers (16-13) wrap their series Sunday at noon.

Facing a closer in Spencer Schwellenbach who hadn’t allowed a run in 14 innings this spring, Rutgers mustered the tying run in the eighth on a walk and two singles before a hit and sacrifice bunt set up Sleight for his roller through the left side of the infield. Mojo Hagge led off the bottom of the ninth with a slow roller that the second baseman threw into the first-base dugout and went to third on a groundout. But a lineout and foulout sent a Haymarket Park crowd of 4,653 home subdued.