Nebraska baseball falls to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for its worst home loss in 30 years

LINCOLN — Nebraska suffered its worst home loss in 30 years Sunday in a 21-4 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Huskers’ seventh game in eight days turned into an abject disaster, with the hosts falling behind 19-0 and absorbing their most lopsided defeat since a 17-run defeat at Oklahoma State in 2008. The Islanders scored in each of the first six innings and scored twice more in the eighth.

Nebraska (8-11) continues its homestand Wednesday evening against South Dakota State before Michigan arrives next weekend to open Big Ten play.

A three-run first was the first crack in the dam on what NU dubs “Championship Sunday.” A walk, a plunked batter and a Brendan Ryan double put the visitors ahead right away with an RBI groundout and Max Puls single prompting action in Nebraska’s bullpen.

Starter Dawson McCarville survived a single run in the second but allowed three straight singles to open the third before coming out. Islander lefties went 5 for 6 with a walk against the right-hander, who lasted just two frames and 49 pitches after posting a career-best 10 strikeouts Tuesday.

A steady stream of misery followed for the hosts. A parade of relievers allowed five runs in the third, two each in the fourth and fifth and six more in the sixth before C.J. Hood stranded a pair in the seventh to the sarcastic delight of the home crowd. The visitors finished with 23 hits — the most in recent record, surpassing Connecticut’s 22 in the 2019 NCAA regional — including five homers and seven doubles.

Islanders starter Leo Perez – a fifth-year righty who entered the day with a career earned-run average of 5.49 — went six scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing a pair of hits and walks. Nebraska collected two of its three hits in the fourth on a Griffin Everitt single and Brice Matthews RBI.

Nebraska plated two runs in the seventh on a Josh Caron RBI groundout and strikeout-error sequence in which the catcher’s wild throw allowed a run to touch home. It added a pair in the ninth on two bases-loaded walks to avoid its worst home loss in 66 years.

Puls finished 5 for 6 as one of seven Islanders to enjoy multi-hit days. Nine batters drove in a run.​

