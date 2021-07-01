 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska baseball finishes as a top-25 team for first time in 13 years
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Nebraska baseball finishes as a top-25 team for first time in 13 years

For the first time in 13 years, the college baseball season ends with Nebraska as a top-25 team.

The Huskers appeared in multiple major polls Thursday, less than 24 hours after Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt to claim the College World Series title. They are 17th on D1Baseball, 20th on Baseball America and 21st on Collegiate Baseball.

Big Red last made the final poll in 2008 — when considerably fewer outlets had top-25 lists — coming in 20th on Baseball America. The publication pegged Nebraska 15th to close 2006.

The Huskers finished with a 34-14 record this spring, winning the Big Ten title with an unprecedented league-only schedule. They took a game from No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the regional round and nearly upset the Razorbacks before falling late in a winner-take-all finale.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns are the heavy favorites

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert