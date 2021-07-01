Nebraska baseball finishes as a top-25 team for first time in 13 years

For the first time in 13 years, the college baseball season ends with Nebraska as a top-25 team.

The Huskers appeared in multiple major polls Thursday, less than 24 hours after Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt to claim the College World Series title. They are 17th on D1Baseball, 20th on Baseball America and 21st on Collegiate Baseball.

Big Red last made the final poll in 2008 — when considerably fewer outlets had top-25 lists — coming in 20th on Baseball America. The publication pegged Nebraska 15th to close 2006.

The Huskers finished with a 34-14 record this spring, winning the Big Ten title with an unprecedented league-only schedule. They took a game from No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the regional round and nearly upset the Razorbacks before falling late in a winner-take-all finale.​

