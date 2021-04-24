Nebraska baseball generates fewest runs in month, falls to Michigan State

Nebraska couldn’t overcome shaky defense and sloppy offensive execution for a second straight day in a 4-2 loss to Michigan State on Saturday that evened the weekend series.

A fifth-inning throwing error let in the go-ahead run for the Spartans and Nebraska missed golden scoring opportunities in the fourth and sixth frames while generating its fewest runs in more than a month. Meanwhile, the Big Ten’s leader in sacrifice bunts (23) couldn’t lay one down in key spots against the Spartans yet again.

“We have a chance early to kind of break it open and just let them hang around a little bit,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “We’ve been able to get away with it. Today we just (didn’t).”

A five-game win streak ends for the Huskers (19-7), who can still claim their seventh straight league series Sunday at 11 a.m. They remain a half game ahead of Michigan atop the Big Ten standings after the Wolverines lost earlier in the day.

NU pitching again did its part despite the outcome. Chance Hroch tossed his second quality start in a row, going six-plus innings and allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking none. Tyler Martin and Cam Wynne extended the bullpen’s overall scoreless streak to 15 2/3 frames.