Nebraska baseball gets big hit from Max Anderson to top Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Anderson's three-run home run in the fourth inning put Nebraska ahead for good, and the Huskers downed Minnesota 12-5 in their series opener Friday night.

Nebraska, in a six-team logjam for the final three spots in the Big Ten tournament, improved to 7-9 in league play and 19-25 overall. Last-place Minnesota (12-31) is 2-14.

The Huskers trailed 4-2 through three before Garrett Anglim brought home a run with a single. That set the stage for Anderson's homer to left field.

Nebraska also took advantage of wildness from Minnesota's pitching staff.

The Huskers scored a run in the first when Colby Gomes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. In the fifth, Gomes scored again on a wild pitch and Luke Sartori came home on a passed ball to make it 8-4.

After Minnesota's Riley Swenson made it 8-5 with a homer in the bottom of the fifth, Leighton Banjoff scored in the sixth as NU regained a four-run lead. Banjoff reached third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder's choice. Nebraska scored three runs in the middle innings off former UNO pitcher Richie Holetz.

NU capped the scoring in the ninth.

Two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with one out in before Griffin Everitt drove home two with a double. Anglim then scored on a wild pitch for the final margin.

Anglim, who entered the weekend batting .289, stayed hot. He went 4 for 5 with three runs. Everitt added three hits while Banjoff and Sartori added two each.

Koty Frank was strong in relief. He didn't allow a run in the last 4⅓ innings to pick up the win. He allowed two hits and struck out four.

The second game of the series is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Nebraska (19-25, 7-9) ........... 200 421 003—12 14 1

At Minnesota (12-31, 2-14) .... 031 010 000—5 10 1

W: Frank. L: Ireland. 2B: NU, Everitt. UM, Sweeny, Berghammer. HR: NU, Anderson. UM, Swenson.