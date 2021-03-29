Nebraska baseball has eight games scheduled for TV broadcasts

Nebraska baseball has eight games currently scheduled to air on television this season.
Big Ten Network announced its schedule for the spring, and five Husker games are included on its broadcasts. Nebraska has one more set to air on ESPNU, and two more with statewide broadcasts on NET.
Here's the Huskers' TV schedule:
April 10 (Saturday), 2 p.m.: Maryland (NET)
April 23 (Friday), 4 p.m.: at Michigan State (BTN)
May 15 (Saturday), 2 p.m.: Northwestern (NET)
May 21 (Friday), 7 p.m.: at Indiana (BTN)
May 22 (Saturday), 5:30 p.m.: at Indiana (ESPNU)
May 28 (Friday), noon: Michigan (BTN)
May 29 (Saturday), noon: Michigan (BTN)
May 30 (Sunday), noon: Michigan (BTN)
