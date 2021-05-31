Nebraska baseball heads to Fayetteville, will face Northeastern in NCAA tournament opener

Nebraska is traveling to Arkansas to begin the NCAA tournament.

The Huskers earned a No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional Monday morning when the pairings were unveiled on ESPN2. They will face third-seeded Northeastern (36-10) in their opener Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN3. No. 1 national seed Arkansas (46-10) and fourth-seeded NJIT (26-22) will play Friday at 2 p.m. The double-elimination competition runs through Monday, June 7.

NU is making its first regional in two seasons under coach Will Bolt, who was named the Big Ten coach of the year on Sunday. The Huskers finished an all-league spring with a 31-12 record, clinching the conference title with a weekend to spare.

The Huskers have also recently made regional appearances in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

