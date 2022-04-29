Nebraska baseball held to two hits by Iowa ace

LINCOLN — Iowa starter Adam Mazur twirled a two-hit shutout and an Izaya Fullard solo home run in the fourth inning held up in a 1-0 Nebraska loss Friday.

Fresh off a three-game stretch of producing 41 runs, the Huskers had no answers for Mazur. They stranded the bases loaded in the third inning but otherwise couldn’t put anyone in scoring position against one of the Big Ten contenders.

Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman piled up the pitches early — he had 79 through just four innings — but still managed to complete seven frames on 111 throws. Working with a strong fastball/slider combo, he struck out eight and allowed eight baserunners (six hits, two walks) before retiring the last seven batters he faced.

The senior right-hander worked around two-on, two-out jams in the first and third innings and coaxed a 4-3 double play in the fifth to escape another. The only damage came on Fullard’s fourth-inning blast — his second of the year in his 17th game — when the senior worked a full count and poked a 92-mph fastball to the opposite field and just over the wall into the right-field bullpen.

Mazur, a sophomore and South Dakota State transfer, breezed through the Husker order four times without much incident on 102 pitches. Leighton Banjoff and Brice Matthews each hit balls to the left-field warning track against the wind. The biggest threat came in the third when NU loaded the bases with two outs on two walks and a hit batter.

Mazur wiggled free with a strikeout then and faced one batter over the minimum the rest of the way, allowing only singles to Core Jackson and Matthews. The starter stayed sharp late, hitting 97mph into the eighth inning.

Game two is Saturday at 2 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.