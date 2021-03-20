Nebraska baseball holds on for win over Iowa

Hroch — who allowed only lone two-out baserunners in the first four innings — surrendered a solo blast to Zeb Adreon in the fourth. Luke Roskam’s RBI single in the fifth made it 8-1.

Iowa then sent 12 men to the plate in a long fifth inning in which it hit for the cycle. A Tyler Snep homer, Ben Norman RBI triple and two-run hits by Peyton Williams and Austin Martin did the damage before Bragg picked up a strikeout with the bases loaded to preserve the 8-7 lead.

Chick then continued his 3-for-5 day with a two-out, two-run long ball to left in the sixth. Iowa countered with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to draw within 10-8 but Bunz prevented further damage with a strikeout to end the frame.

Schwellenbach — who was 2 for 4 with a walk and two doubles — then took the mound with one on and one out in the eight. An Iowa double put two runners in scoring position before he got a strikeout and popup while hitting 97 mph on the radar gun. He closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Bragg picked up the victory after his two innings of one-run ball. Joe Acker, Jaxon Hallmark and Max Anderson were among Huskers with two-hit efforts.