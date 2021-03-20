Nebraska baseball holds on for win over Iowa

Nebraska shook out of its offensive slump in a big way and held on late to top Iowa 10-8 on a wild and windy Saturday afternoon to draw even in the weekend series.
Cam Chick — batting cleanup for the first time in two weeks — swatted a pair of home runs and collected six RBIs while freshmen Jack Steil and Max Anderson also went deep. Relievers Braxton Bragg, Jake Bunz and Spencer Schwellenbach all navigated tense moments down the stretch after Iowa cut an 8-1 lead to 8-7 with a lengthy fifth-inning rally.
“It was far from perfect,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame interview. “...Proud of our guys. Made some big plays, though, when we needed to.”
The rubber game between Nebraska (6-4) and Iowa (4-6) is Sunday at 1 p.m.
Saturday’s wind- and sun-aided slugfest was a much different adventure from a week earlier, when the same two starting pitchers battled in Minneapolis in a 4-0 Huskers win. Nebraska knocked out right-hander Drew Irvine amid a seven-run third inning while NU righty Chance Hroch lasted 4⅓ and 96 pitches before the Hawkeyes forced him out during a six-run fifth.
The Huskers appeared headed for a more relaxing win early on. Chick ended a Nebraska 1-for-16 skid with runners in scoring position during its three-game losing streak with a grand slam to center field and Anderson followed with a blast to left on the next pitch. Steil cranked a two-run shot to center to push the lead to 7-0.
Hroch — who allowed only lone two-out baserunners in the first four innings — surrendered a solo blast to Zeb Adreon in the fourth. Luke Roskam’s RBI single in the fifth made it 8-1.
Iowa then sent 12 men to the plate in a long fifth inning in which it hit for the cycle. A Tyler Snep homer, Ben Norman RBI triple and two-run hits by Peyton Williams and Austin Martin did the damage before Bragg picked up a strikeout with the bases loaded to preserve the 8-7 lead.
Chick then continued his 3-for-5 day with a two-out, two-run long ball to left in the sixth. Iowa countered with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to draw within 10-8 but Bunz prevented further damage with a strikeout to end the frame.
Schwellenbach — who was 2 for 4 with a walk and two doubles — then took the mound with one on and one out in the eight. An Iowa double put two runners in scoring position before he got a strikeout and popup while hitting 97 mph on the radar gun. He closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Bragg picked up the victory after his two innings of one-run ball. Joe Acker, Jaxon Hallmark and Max Anderson were among Huskers with two-hit efforts.
“We had a nice approach at the plate today,” Bolt said. “I thought we were much more aggressive, we had the plate covered, used the big part of the field and got rewarded for it. We need to stay on that. We’re a good-hitting team. You go into some ruts from time to time ... we’re just going to come out and play our brand of baseball and we’re going to expect to win.”
