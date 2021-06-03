Nebraska baseball is fresh and ready for Fayetteville Regional

“I don’t want to limp into the game and just throw our No. 1 because he’s our No. 1,” Northeastern coach Mike Glavine said Thursday. “Last weekend took a lot out of us and we’ve had to recover these last few days so it makes the most sense to give Cam an extra day.”

Arkansas, meanwhile, will also be shorthanded coming off a busy weekend. Starter/reliever Zebulon Vermillion will be out for the regional after suffering a bicep cramp in the SEC tourney. Another starter, Peyton Pallette, saw his season end following an arm injury late in the regular season.

One of the Hogs’ best hitters, Brady Slavens, turned an ankle in the SEC tourney and may not play at all this weekend either. The infielder is hitting .300 with a team-high 13 homers and 60 RBIs. He’s still on the regional roster, though coach Dave Van Horn was vague about his availability beyond the opener.

“That might be something that we’re not ready to experiment with yet,” Van Horn said. “Not (Friday) anyway.”

Conversely, Nebraska rolls on. Left-hander Cade Povich will start the opener as he has all spring. In a year when the Huskers had to overcome Big Ten mandates including no midweek or nonconference games, the absence of a league tournament may have allowed them to be as healthy as they have been all spring when it matters most.