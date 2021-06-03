Nebraska baseball is fresh and ready for Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska may not be the favorite in the Fayetteville Regional. But it is certainly the freshest.
The Huskers went through practice at Arkansas’s Baum-Walker Stadium on Thursday afternoon in preparation for Friday’s postseason opener against Northeastern. No one was limited. No one was out. As has been the case all season, just about every contributor was available.
“One silver lining, maybe, playing less games this year,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “… It does become a grind where you play 44 conference games where they all matter. We’ve been able to hit the reset button each week and keep the guys fresh and off their feet a little bit. I don’t see anybody with any signs of slowing down.”
While Nebraska enters the weekend coming off a low-stakes home series against Michigan in which it already had clinched the Big Ten title, its three potential regional foes are recovering from grueling conference tournaments. Northeastern played five games in four days, rallying back from the losers’ bracket to clinch the Colonial crown in emotional, walk-off fashion. Arkansas traveled to win four games in five days to take the SEC while NJIT played twice before inclement weather wiped out the remainder of the America East event.
Northeastern’s road to an auto bid will directly affect its approach to Friday’s 7 p.m. game against Nebraska. Its No. 1 and No. 2 starters — Cam Schlittler and Kyle Murphy — both threw twice last weekend and will need an extra day of recovery before pitching again. The Huskies are starting redshirt freshman right-hander Sebastian Keane largely because he’s the most rested.
“I don’t want to limp into the game and just throw our No. 1 because he’s our No. 1,” Northeastern coach Mike Glavine said Thursday. “Last weekend took a lot out of us and we’ve had to recover these last few days so it makes the most sense to give Cam an extra day.”
Arkansas, meanwhile, will also be shorthanded coming off a busy weekend. Starter/reliever Zebulon Vermillion will be out for the regional after suffering a bicep cramp in the SEC tourney. Another starter, Peyton Pallette, saw his season end following an arm injury late in the regular season.
One of the Hogs’ best hitters, Brady Slavens, turned an ankle in the SEC tourney and may not play at all this weekend either. The infielder is hitting .300 with a team-high 13 homers and 60 RBIs. He’s still on the regional roster, though coach Dave Van Horn was vague about his availability beyond the opener.
“That might be something that we’re not ready to experiment with yet,” Van Horn said. “Not (Friday) anyway.”
Conversely, Nebraska rolls on. Left-hander Cade Povich will start the opener as he has all spring. In a year when the Huskers had to overcome Big Ten mandates including no midweek or nonconference games, the absence of a league tournament may have allowed them to be as healthy as they have been all spring when it matters most.
It could also free NU to be more creative in how it uses its best arms. Spencer Schwellenbach, for example, could slide into all sorts of different roles as needed.
“He’s been one of our best pitchers so we need to maximize his innings over the course of the weekend,” Bolt said. “Whatever scenario presents itself, he’s ready for it.”
