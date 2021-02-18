Nebraska baseball is ready for the curveballs of a strange season

A deeper Nebraska baseball team is ready for whatever curveballs may come its way in an unprecedented upcoming season.

Such was the theme from coach Will Bolt during an appearance on the Husker Sports Network on Thursday in his first comments since the Big Ten made public the 44-game, league-only schedules a day earlier. Along with similar top-end talent from last year — headlined by top prospects in shortstop/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach and pitcher Cade Povich — the Huskers have more depth than in recent memory with multiple seniors returning and fewer players leaving because of a shortened MLB draft.

“I feel good about our one through 38,” Bolt said. “Right now I feel like each guy can bring a little bit of something to the table to help the team win. You can’t always say that every year about every team.”

Every Big Ten team will need the reinforcements with multiple weekends of four-game series. Bolt said the league recognized that for this spring by expanding travel rosters from 27 players to 32 and setting up twin bills to open with a seven-inning game followed by a nine-inning contest.

“It’s far from perfect,” Bolt said of the schedule, “but we feel like everybody’s got a pretty fair chance to compete.”

Other notes from the appearance: